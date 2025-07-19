As the Osun State governorship election approaches, two of the three senators in the state have resigned their members from the PDP, Governor Ademola Adeleke's party

Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East and his counterpart in Osun Central, Olubiyi Fadeyi, said their resignation from the PDP was due to the prolonged internal crisis in the party

This happened barely two months after Fadahunsi, Fadeyi and their counterpart in Osun West, Senator Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi, endorsed President Bola Tinubu's second-term ambition

The senator representing Osun East senatorial district in the national assembly, Francis Fadahunsi, has resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fadahunsi is a high-ranking and second-term senator and a strong supporter of Governor Ademola Adeleke, who has been rumoured to be plotting to dump the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his re-election, scheduled for August 8, 2026.

Two Osun senators dump the PDP Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Why Osun senators resigned from PDP

The second term senator's resignation from the PDP was contained in a letter to the Ward 4 Chairman in the Obokun local government area of the state. He explained that his decision was due to the irreconcilable differences and consistent legal battles in the PDP at the national level, following the outcome of the 2023 election.

Like Fadahunsi, Olubiyi Fadeyi, the senator representing Osun Central senatorial district at the national assembly, also announced the resignation of his membership from the PDP. In his letter to the Ward 3 chairman of the PDP in Oke Ejigbo, Ila Orangun, he also cited internal crisis.

PDP senators endorsed Tinubu second term

Both Fadahunsi and Fadeyi's resignation letters were dated July 12, 2025. This came barely two months after they and their counterpart in the state, Senator Kamarudeen Lere Oyewumi of Osun West, endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The PDP senators in a statement on Tuesday, May 20, declared Tinubu as their sole and legitimate presidential candidate in the 2027 general election. The Osun lawmakers made this known under the umbrella of the Osun State Senators' Caucus of the PDP.

Why PDP senators endorsed Tinubu

The lawmakers reached the decision following their strategic meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, where they unanimously declared President Tinubu as their chosen candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to the PDP senators, their decision was a result of Tinubu's transformative infrastructural projects and effective economic policies, which they said had started yielding positive results. They cited the significant reduction in food prices and improvement in national security. They said they are proud to be senators representing constituencies that stand firmly behind Tinubu's visionary leadership.

They then called on President Tinubu to sustain his relentless move in delivering evergreen achievements for the future of the country. They added that their endorsement of the president was beyond mere symbolism.

Three Osun senators declare support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

