President Bola Tinubu has again made Nigerians talk about his unconventional action after breaking the protocol for his ADC

Tinubu's ADC, during a visit by the Alaafin and some traditional rulers to the presidential villa, was given the platform to address the visitors

The president's action has started generating reactions from some Nigerians who have spoken on the trending video

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has got Nigerians talking as he was seen in a trending video asking his Aide-de-Camp to introduce himself to the Alaafin of Oyo and his entourage who had visited him at the presidential villa on Saturday, May 17.

In the video, the ADC was seen whispering to the ears of the president, and President Tinubu was heard directing him to address the visitor. In his speech, the APC recounted his hometown in Oyo state, where the traditional rulers applauded him.

Bola Tinubu breaks protocol for his ADC Photo Credit: @aonanuga1856

Source: Twitter

Nigerians speak on Tinubu's ADC speaking

The development has generated reactions from some Nigerians, saying such was an unusual moment between any president and his ADC. Below are some of their reactions:

Olumide Badejo commented:

"The man has Dua standing at the meeting. As part of the Oyo Kings and as ADC to the president. He is a king but delayed in assuming the throne to serve the country."

Kinihun Adini reacted:

"Tinubu is using the head of the traditional oracle family of OYO Kingdom as his ADC. Make him competitors fear ooo!"

Adebayo Boss tweeted:

"That is to show you how a good leader is. I don't believe in Atiku and Obi."

Fusagbe said:

"Why will people not thrive under him, a conducive environment?"

Shollay de Great stated:

"He is the Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun LGA of Kwara State."

The video of the moment is here:

What Tinubu told Alaafin

During the visit, Tinubu disclosed how he plans to reach out to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in locating the then Alaafin of Oyo-designate, who earlier returned to Canada before his official coronation in the Oyo Kingdom in Nigeria.

President Tinubu recalled that he was worried when he learnt that the then Prince Owoade, who was a Canada-based before his installation, returned to the North American country as his coronation was yet to hold.

Tinubu explained that he was eager to reach out to his counterpart in locating the Alaafin-elect who had returned to Canada. Tinubu told the Alaafin that he created anxiety after he was nominated, and he then returned to Canada.

Bola Tinubu hosts Alaafin and his wife in Abuja Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Bola Tinubu meets service chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with the service chiefs in a closed-door meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16.

The meeting was attended by the chief of defence staff, all military authorities and the IGP amid renewed insecurity threats in some parts of the north.

This came ahead of President Tinubu's planned visit to Rome to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV as the new Catholic Church leader.

Source: Legit.ng