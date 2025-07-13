Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, paid a visit to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Abure's visit to Wike at his Abuja residence on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Recall that Abure is the factional leader of the Labour Party (LP) while Wike is the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Abure’s visit to Wike on Sunday, July 13, 2025, has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians ahead of the 2027.

The visit of the LP leader is coming days after his faction of the party gave Obi an ultimatum to resign after attending the unveiling and adoption of the ADC by the opposition leaders.

Recall that the opposition movement led by former vice president Atiku Abubakar adopted the ADC as a platform to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 207 elections.

Reactions as Labour Party chairman Abure visits Wike

@Naija_PR

So many shifts and realignments.

@indulge_tweets

Na SDP that Peter boy go later run to 😀😅

@Rinsoye_d

Na independent candidacy go settle out scores. The 1999 constitution should be amended.

@donpanacio

Now this is the real coalition 🤣 where is the Senator representing FCT? No wonder she quickly run to ADC after threatening Wike with upcoming Area Council elections in FCT! You want to play politics with Nyesom Wike! I wish her luck!

@Abdoull_MH

It's not a surprise just because Abure was spotted with Wike. The Same Damagun who works for Wike is also this Abure working for the same person (Wike). We know their plans and they won't succeed

@VeshSa

The two have effectively been rendered useless by the coalition.

@AbureJulius went for his balance. Small people will forever remain small.

@IgweUwadiogbu

Wow, it's getting clearer. Why is Abure visiting a PDP member serving in the APC government? Thought he is an LP member. Very interesting news.

@whiskystan

The game is just starting, Tinubu has never enter the game yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣 all these oppositions will learn good politics.

@abah_attahmill

Abure and Wike understand/know that what they are both doing is not politics, but treachery. Politics is played with decorum.

@chukslaurent

In politics, betrayal is part of the game. You can eat with someone today, but by tomorrow, he/she might be your fiercest enemy.

@amegreat

Abure and the other one has been working for Tinubu. This ADC is a blessing but they're all the same sha.

Peter Obi mentions actual party ahead of 2027

Recall that Obi explained that he would not be leaving Labour Party, despite joining the coalition.

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement.

Peter Obi speaks on joining ADC Coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.

During an interview on July 6, 2025, he dismissed speculation that his participation in the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) meant he had left the Labour Party.

Obi, who joined the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 elections, recently aligned with several prominent political leaders with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

