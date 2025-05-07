Abia state governor Alex Otti has been suspended from the Labour Party over the allegation of anti-party activities

Also suspended are Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, and three other federal lawmakers for the same reason

The Labour Party bigwigs were suspended by Julius Abure's faction of the party, saying the move followed a disciplinary committee report

The Labour Party leadership crisis has taken a new dimension as Governor Alex Otti of Abia State was suspended over the allegation of anti-party activities.

For the same reason, the party also announced the suspension of five federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections.

List of senators, reps Labour Party suspended

The affected federal lawmakers included Senator Ireti Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Hon. Amobi Ogah, and Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.

Julius Abure-led faction of the party's national secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, announced the suspension of the governor and the federal lawmakers in a statement on Wednesday, May 7.

On Friday, May 2, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the faction set up a five-man disciplinary committee chaired by its deputy national chairman, Ayo Olorunfem, the factional national secretary, Ibrahim and three other members.

Why Labour Party suspended Otti, federal lawmakers

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of investigating the Abia state governor and other members of the party over the alleged anti-party activities.

The statement reads:

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded its assignment and has submitted its report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today, May 7th, 2025, and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution, has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect.

“Dr. Alex Otti; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Darlington Nwokocha; Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; Hon. Amobi Ogah; Hon. Seyi Sowunmi

“By this suspension, these former members of the party will no longer act for and on behalf of the party. All concerned institutions, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, INEC, and security agencies, among others, are to take note.”

The party also explained that the name of Nenadi Usman, the chairman of the caretaker committee set up by Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was not included in the suspension list, because she was not a Labour Party member.

Obi ex-campaign chief resigned from Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oseloka Obaze, a prominent figure in Anambra politics and former Secretary to the State Government, has tendered his resignation from the Labour Party (LP), citing a loss of confidence in the party’s national leadership and internal processes.

In a formal letter addressed to the party chairman in his Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Obaze stated that he could no longer align himself with a party that has “repeatedly failed” to uphold democratic values.

