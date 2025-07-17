Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar resigned from the PDP, blaming irreconcilable differences and accusing the party of losing its founding vision

The APC, through its spokesperson Felix Morka, mocked Atiku, calling him Nigeria’s “incomparable political wanderer” driven by selfish ambition

Atiku’s exit comes as he joins a new coalition, including figures like Obi and El-Rufai, under the ADC to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who twice flew the PDP’s presidential flag in 2019 and 2023, formally notified his ward chairman in Adamawa State of his exit on Sunday, citing irreconcilable differences and accusing the party of drifting away from its founding ideals.

APC scorns Atiku as a political wanderer who continues chasing an elusive goal. Photo: X/Felix Morka

Source: Facebook

In his resignation letter, Atiku expressed gratitude for the opportunities the PDP offered him, including serving as vice president from 1999 to 2007, but described his decision as painful yet unavoidable.

“This is not a decision I take lightly, but the party has taken a path I can no longer follow,” he wrote, adding that he wished the PDP leadership success in the future.

APC reacts to Atiku's resignation

Reacting, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, took to social media to mock Atiku over what he called a familiar pattern of defection.

“Yet again, Atiku uses his revolving door out of the PDP, for the third time… all in his desperate but ever elusive search for the presidential Golden Fleece,” Morka wrote.

“Indisputably, the weakest link in Nigeria’s partisan democracy, Atiku is driven only by his selfish and obsessive presidential ambition.”

He accused the former vice president of refusing to commit to strengthening his party or resolving its internal crises, while still expecting to secure its presidential ticket repeatedly. “Congratulations, Nigeria’s incomparable political wanderer,” he concluded.

Opposition coalesce against Tinubu

Atiku’s departure comes amid the broader realignment of opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general elections. Alongside other influential figures, including former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Atiku is now part of a coalition that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform.

The coalition aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the APC at the next polls. It has appointed former Senate President David Mark as its interim national chairman and ex-Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola as interim national secretary.

Atiku's defections along the years

Atiku’s political journey has often been marked by dramatic exits and returns. After serving as vice president under Olusegun Obasanjo, he left the PDP in 2006 to contest the presidency on the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform but lost.

Atiku is eyeing the presidential ticket at ADC as well as the support of Peter Obi. Photo: FB/Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He returned to the PDP, left again to join the APC during the 2015 elections, only to come back to the PDP in 2017, where he clinched its presidential ticket twice, ultimately losing both times.

His latest exit, the third from the PDP, follows deepening internal rifts and what party insiders describe as a growing disconnect between Atiku and key stakeholders since the 2023 election.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng