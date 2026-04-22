Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has sparked reactions after updating his Instagram bio in Yoruba

Ekitike is currently out injured after suffering a ruptured Achilles during Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to PSG

The French striker will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup and may not return to action until the new year

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has sparked reactions on social media after updating the bio of his Instagram burner account in Yoruba.

The striker is currently nursing an Achilles injury, which he suffered during Liverpool’s 2-0 loss in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against PSG.

Hugo Ekitike suffered an Achilles injury during Liverpool's loss to PSG. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

He is currently chilling off on his Instagram burner account, abandoning his main account, signalling an energy shift as he faces the most difficult moment of his career.

Ekitike updates bio in Yoruba

As spotted by ESPN Africa, the French striker sparked a major reaction on social media with an update on his official burner account on Instagram.

Ekitike wrote “Omo Olorun” in his bio, which means “Child of God” in the Yoruba language of the South Western people of Nigeria.

The move generated reactions, particularly from Yoruba people on social media.

@ayofe450 wrote:

“Now tell me why you won’t love Yoruba? Beautiful language, beautiful and good-looking people and beautiful culture. God bless Africa, God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬❤️.”

@osintactician wrote:

“Yoruba language is the language spoken in heaven. God’s very own language ❤️.”

@topetyez wrote:

“Yoruba” dawg, might be one of the greatest tribes and languages in the world.”

@eyeswideshot77 wrote:

“Nkankan o le se omo Olohun" — he knows ball, no lie. Up Naija, and Yoruba to the world!🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

Arne Slot sends message to Ekitike

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has backed the French international to return strongly after he underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

The manager praised the striker’s impact at the club, having arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and immediately becoming an important player before his injury.

“He's not the first and will not be the last player that experiences something like this at the start of his career, and there are so many examples of players that came back even stronger. That's the challenge he has now,” he told LFC TV.

Arne Slot sends message to Hugo Ekitike after his injury. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

“I'm 100 per cent sure he will be one of those that in 10, 15 years' time say, 'Maybe this injury even helped me to become stronger and become even more ready to perform even at a higher level than I did before.'”

Ekitike started the season strongly for Liverpool before the arrival of £125 million Alexander Isak and continued in the Swedish striker’s absence due to injury.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 17 goals and six assists in 45 matches in all competitions this season.

Turkish commentator praises Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish commentator praises Victor Osimhen with a statement that came straight out of the Yoruba culture.

The commentator applauded Osimhen’s committed approach since he joined Galatasaray, which has helped transform the club’s fortunes.

Source: Legit.ng