A Nigerian dad has reacted on Facebook after seeing his son's 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

His brilliant son, who is a science student, aced the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, scoring 95 in physics and 83 in mathematics

Internet users were impressed with the boy's UTME performance and sent congratulatory messages to both father and son

Frank John, a Nigerian man, has publicly celebrated his son, Adebisi Daniel Timileyin, for his stellar performance in the 2026 UTME.

In a Facebook post on April 21, John shared pictures of himself and his son, along with the boy's 2026 UTME result.

Adebisi Daniel Timileyin impressed his father, scoring 320 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Frank John, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Father posts son's UTME result

The proud father wrote that his son had texted him his UTME result, telling him that God has been faithful.

His son, a science student, scored a total of 320 marks: 66 in English, 83 in mathematics, 95 in physics, and 76 in chemistry.

An excited John congratulated the lad for his outstanding performance in the exam.

"And My Son texted me:

“Sir God has been faithful ooo.

"Dear Adebisi Daniel Timileyin, Reg Number: 202661101699FB. Your 2026 UTME Result: ENG: 66, MAT: 83, PHY: 95, CHE: 76, Aggregate: 320”.

"Congratulations Son for scoring 320 in your JAMB," John wrote on Facebook.

Social media users joined John in celebrating his son's UTME result.

Adebisi Daniel Timileyin scored 320 on aggregate in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Frank John, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

See the father's Facebook post below:

JAMB: People react to man's son's result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's son's UTME result below:

Ikechukwu Maryjane said:

"Wow! Congratulations to him."

Isaac Okah said:

"Congratulations boy."

Nelson Rexmond said:

"You no see the pkin hair style.. (Adebisi).

"If no be say my Oga block him eye.

"E for be Adebayaa.

"You for just understand why he dey so brilliant like him Papa...

"Na just bia bia he never get.

"The resemblance sef.

"Omooooh.

"Congratulations John Frank Adebisi Daniel Timileyin (jnr).

"More upliftment Champ."

ThankGod Ofuru said:

"They are naturally born brilliant. His elder brother too who's in banking and finance in Rsu it is same thing."

Ejiogwu Happiness said:

"Congratulations. More grace, amen."

Emejuru Samuel Jr. said:

"Sharp,

"You're doing well, like Father like Son."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a father had reacted to his daughter's UTME result as she scored 96 in chemistry, and 98 in physics.

Father reacts to daughter's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father had reacted to his daughter's UTME result, owing to her impressive performance.

Since the 2026 UTME season started, a lot of individuals have shared their results online and also shared their experiences in the exam hall.

The post by the father made several people praise his daughter for his academic achievement, and just days later, another father took to social media to speak about his daughter, who also did well in the JAMB examination. In the screenshot he shared, which showed the 2026 UTME result, it was revealed that his daughter scored 97 in chemistry, 97 in physics, and different scores in the two other subjects she wrote in the exam.

Source: Legit.ng