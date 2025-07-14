Stakeholders of the ADC Coalition in Kaduna state have appealed to the Senator David Mark-led national leadership to shield them from discrimination

The group, which includes members of APC, PDP, and LP, said there was a need for a new political orientation to avoid the repeat of past leadership failures driven by imposition

The Kaduna ADC coalition stakeholders called for transparent internal democracy, inclusive leadership, and urged Kaduna residents to prepare for registration

Kaduna - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, major stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Coalition in Kaduna state have called on Senator David Mark-led national leadership to protect them from acts of intolerance, discrimination and lawlessness from certain individuals in the state.

Legit.ng gathers that the Coalition stakeholders in the northern state include members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

Also in the forum are the state leaders of the African Democratic Party (ADC) led by Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Mr. Patrick Didam and Alhaji. Ibrahim Suleiman.

Kaduna ADC says they have Usman, Baba Ahmed's backing

Addressing a press conference Monday, July 14, in Kaduna, the Forum said their position is endorsed by Sen. Nenadi Usman, national chairman of Labour Party, Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed, 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party and Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati, who sent representatives to the media briefing.

According to the press statement they all jointly signed, the stakeholders said the Coalition and ADC must be oriented to produce elected leaders whose character is different.

"As stakeholders in Kaduna state, we want to appeal for the protection of the national leadership to prevent a repeat of another political disappointment in the name of the campaign to rescue Nigerian democracy," the statement read.

"We want to appeal to all opposition political leaders in Kaduna State aspiring to join the Coalition and register as members of the ADC to have a higher tolerance level in order to meet the requirement of qualifying to serve as political leaders capable of rescuing democracy.

"When political leaders are intolerant, what comes out of them will be realities such as being discriminatory, self-serving and lawless. Where this is allowed to be the case, the default mindset of such a political leader will be imposition and winning elections through rigging. These are dominantly the character of elected leaders today, which the coalition and ADC want to change."

How to join ADC coalition in Kaduna

The stakeholders urged Kaduna residents aspiring to join the Coalition and ADC from all the 23 local governments to locate all the membership registration points and register when the time is announced.

"As stakeholders, we will work hard, including engaging leaders of the Coalition and ADC at all levels to create a strong political equal opportunity platform that would guarantee the unity of citizens in Kaduna state," the statement read.

The stakeholders said they are committed to ensuring that the objective of rescuing Nigerian democracy and moving the nation forward is achieved.

Why ADC members, leaders may need re-orientation

Speaking on why all ADC members and leaders may change their orientation, the stakeholders said:

"It is important we define the orientation of the Coalition and how it should function in Kaduna State for it to guarantee that political activities will promote unity of citizens based on mutual respect," they said.

"Coming from the recent past whereby citizens were mobilised to change government, but elected leaders ended up creating more damage, we are wary about producing another assemblage of politicians whose main objective is limited to grabbing power covered by some grandiose promises that only aimed to mobilise the anger and frustrations of citizens to win elections."

"Avoiding a repeat of such experiences will require that decisive steps are taken from the onset to make the Coalition and ADC different. The first thing that must be different is that the Coalition and ADC in Kaduna State must not be reduced to operating in the mode of being controlled by a godfather where one leader monopolises the process of decision making and ends up imposing State party leaders and when it is time for election, single handedly appoints delegates and impose candidates.

"The new orientation we want is that all stakeholders must be recognised and involved in all decision making and majority opinion should be respected and accepted as the decisions of the party through application of known and acceptable democratic methods as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

"On no account should anyone use the fraudulent practice of imposing a so-called consensus to trample on internal democracy within the Coalition and ADC. Achieving the new orientation will require that meetings hold and members are allowed to freely express themselves, including the right to disagreeing with political leaders and offering better alternatives."

Tinubu may use courts to sabotage ADC - David Mark

Meanwhile, the interim national chairman of the ADC, Senator Mark, has raised an alarm over alleged plans by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to use the courts to derail the party’s rising momentum.

“ADC is the party to beat in 2027. The current administration may attempt to use the courts to frustrate our momentum,” he warned.

