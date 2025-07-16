The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has discharged and acquitted Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, of all the charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought against him in a long-standing money laundering case.

In the suit, the court upheld the no-case submission of the former governor, stating that the anti-graft agency could not establish a prima facie case against Fayose to warrant further hearing of the suit.

Court frees Ayodele Fayose of all money laundering charges against him by the EFCC Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Recall that the former governor has been standing trial over the allegations of money laundering and fraud during his time in the Ekiti governor's office. However, after years of legal battle, the court held that the evidence the EFCC had presented was not substantial enough to charge him.

In the suit, the EFCC accused the former governor of receiving a cash payment of N1.8 billion from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of State for Defence, without making use of any financial institution, coupled with the fact that the amount was beyond what was legally permitted.

Also, the anti-graft agency accused the ex-governor of retaining a total of N300 million in his Zenith Bank account and also in control of the total sum of N622 million. The EFCC maintained that the monies in the custody of Fayose were recognised as proceeds of crime.

Source: Legit.ng