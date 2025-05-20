Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the federal high court, Lagos, has reserved ruling on the no-case submission filed by former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, in his trial over alleged multi-billion naira money laundering

Fayose and his company were re-arraigned by the EFCC on an 11-count charge of money laundering and theft allegedly committed during the politician's tenure as governor

Justice Aneke has now adjourned the matter and unveiled a date in July for a ruling on the no-case submission

Ikeja, Lagos state - The federal high court in Lagos has reserved ruling on the no-case submission filed by Ayodele Fayose, a prominent former governor of Ekiti state.

As reported on Tuesday, May 20, by Channels Television, the court took action in Fayose's trial over alleged money laundering and theft totalling N6.9 billion.

Guardian also noted the development.

Fayose, an open supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was first arraigned on October 22. 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

The ex-governor was arraigned alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was subsequently freed.

At the latest trial, the judge reserved his decision (on the no-case submission by Fayose) after hearing arguments from Kanu Agabi (SAN), counsel to Fayose (first defendant); Olalekan Ojo (SAN), representing the second defendant (Spotless Investment Limited) and Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the EFCC's lawyer.

The alleged offences against Fayose reportedly took place during his tenure as governor and involved funds allegedly linked to the office of Sambo Dasuki, a former national security adviser (NSA).

Justice Aneke adjourned the matter to July 10, 2025, for ruling on the no-case submission.

EFCC boss makes vow on prosecutions

Meanwhile, Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, recently insisted that the anti-graft agency will investigate and prosecute all financial crime offenders regardless of their political parties.

The EFCC helmsman, who stated this in an interview on national television, explained that the commission had never been selective in its investigation and prosecution process. He added that it will continue to work in line with the EFCC's mandate.

The EFCC boss said:

“I think Nigerians should appreciate the kind of president we have at this time, and I am being serious about it. It is not because I am occupying this position. Anyone who would be sincere, particularly those who work with Mr President, those who are members of federal executive council, those who are heading agencies, ministries and department, any time you see Mr President, the body language is ‘look, what have you done?’ ‘How much have you recovered?"

