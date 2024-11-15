Nyesom Wike has described Ayo Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, as a "dependable ally" and "valuable friend"

In his heartfelt message to Fayose on his 64th birthday, the FCT minister hailed the former governor for his significant role in Nigerian politics

Wike prayed for divine blessings, good health, and fruitful years ahead for Fayose days after attacking Atiku Abubakar and insisting he won't get the PDP ticket for 2027 election

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has described Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, as “a dependable ally.”

Wike said Fayose, yes is yes, and no is no, will never pretend about where he stands on issues.

In his goodwill message to Fayose on his 64th birthday, the FCT minister also described him as “a valuable friend and brother.”

This was made known in a statement issued on Friday, November 15, in Abuja, by his senior special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, Vanguard reported.

Wike said:

“I rejoice with my friend and brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, Osokomole, on his attainment of 64 years on earth today, November 15, 2024.

“The attainment of this age is no doubt a confirmation of the grace the Almighty God has bestowed on him and a challenge for more service to our country, Nigeria.

“No doubt, at 64, Fayose has remained a reference point in politics in Nigeria. His footprints on the sands of Ekiti State will forever remain indelible.

“He is such a valuable friend and brother, who will never pretend about where he stands on issues.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to make the days of our own Osokomole on earth fruitful, with immeasurable blessings and robust heath.”

Wike celebrates Fayose amid feud with Atiku

Wike celebrated Fayose days after he downplayed Atiku Abubakar's chances of clinching the PDP ticket for the 2027 general election, saying it will simply not happen.

Legit.ng reported that in 2022, Wike lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to Atiku, resulting in the start of an unending rancour between both men.

Fayose shares reason Atiku should abandon 2027 ambition

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ayo Fayose advised Atiku Abubakar amid consultations for the 2027 elections.

Fayose urged Atiku to stay away from politics and give way to a younger generation of leaders.

Atiku unsuccessfully contested the presidency in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023, with three losses occurring at primaries, but may contest the 2027 presidential elections.

