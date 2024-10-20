The Ekiti state chapter of the PDP has called for the expulsion of former Governor Ayodele Fayose

The state's PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, cited Fayose's public endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC as a primary reason for the recommendation, claiming it misrepresents the party’s values

Fayose has reportedly filed four lawsuits against the PDP caretaker committee, which Adeleke argues is part of an effort to weaken the party

The Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended that former Governor Ayodele Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.

Ekiti PDP moves to expel Fayose

The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, made this known during a press briefing on Sunday, October 20, in Ado-Ekiti.

As reported by The Nation, he explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led Disciplinary Panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Reconciliation Committee.

Speaking further, Adeleke stated that the call for Fayose’s expulsion was due to his alleged anti-party activities and misconduct, including his public endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This, he said, has brought embarrassment to the PDP and could mislead the public about the party’s true values.

“We are pleased to say Fayose is no longer a member of PDP. So whatever he says he is saying it to massage the ego of his boss and paymaster, Governor Oyebanji. Because if a man could shout on top of the roof that BAO has come to his house 18 times in two years, what is he doing there?

“Mr Fayose is a survivalist. He is a person that wants everything for himself. If a person could sponsor his child as a PDP candidate and in the middle of the game he withdrew his child from the race to support the APC based on material gain. Will you take such a person as seriously?

“He needs to say something sweet to get money from Oyebanji. He has taken the caretaker committee to court four times within two months the assumed office solely to weaken PDP at the instance of his paymaster,” he added.

The Guardian confirmed the development in its publication on Sunday.

