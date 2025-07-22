The minister of Youth and Development, Ayodele Olawande, has stirred a fresh debate in the polity after speaking out about the reforms by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration

Ayodele Olawande, at a recent event, had claimed that Tinubu's reforms will soon attract Nigerians living abroad back to the country

In a twist, many took to the social media platform X and shared their hot takes regarding the minister's statement, as many queried the minister about the impact of Tinubu's reforms on Nigerians currently residing in the country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The minister of youth development, Ayodele Olawande, has assured Nigerians living abroad, particularly young professionals, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was implementing reforms to create a stable and prosperous Nigeria that will attract citizens back to the country.

Olawande noted that Tinubu’s policies are future-focused, as they are laying a foundation that will make Nigeria a preferred destination for its diaspora population.

As reported by The Guardian, the youth minister spoke in Akure, Ondo state, during the grand 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II.

The minister, who was honoured with a Special Youth Leadership Service Award by the monarch, emphasised that the federal government’s ongoing empowerment initiatives were designed to foster an enabling environment where Nigerian youths could thrive and take pride in their nation.

Nigerians react to youth minister's statement

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their regarding the minister's statement. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X and here, below;

@segunaeroland tweeted:

"Return home to do what? To start buying petrol to run their generator ,so as to power their laptops?"

@markamararu tweeted:

"Hmmm. The man at the top has the duty to raise every one up."

@igweno

"Even BAT no dey gree stay the country....to even die for inside the country dey hard dem sef."

@CroBender tweeted:

"Once all Yorubas return to Nigeria, the rest of will follow."

@_Ernessyice

"See this one. Baba those at home are fighting tooth and nail to run away overseas... You're there talking like a broken Congo record."

@CAnochiwa

"No need for them to come, Una make it better for the Nigerians living there to be happy. Abi them dey forbid good things for Nigerians in Nigeria?"

@tboss_guy tweeted:

"How do we categorise this comedy?"

@Onobotsemhe tweeted:

"Nigeria youths no fit use this guy do example?"

@offendnoone tweeted:

"If e reach time to beat this youth minister make una leave am for me."

@MrOzor1 tweeted:

"When those at home are literally starving? Idiot."

@preciousomo22 tweeted:

"That money when u dey collect make u no dey reason well abi?"

@Alhajidon tweeted:

"Will” keh? when they’re already on their way returning back home, they’re back already."

@FYM_Studios

"Who get this guy House plan abeg, not just him address 🤝. I want to tell him something."

@Abubaka7071 tweeted:

"He was drunk at this moment."

