All Democratic Congress chieftain, Salihu Lukman, called on coalition members to prioritise people-oriented campaigns

The chieftain made the bold assertion while addressing the passing of the late President Muhammadu Buhari

The chieftain sent a powerful message to politicians, highlighting key areas to focus on during campaigns

Mallam Salihu Lukman, a key figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said that the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari marked a shift in the political landscape, where endorsement from a prominent figure no longer guarantees election success.

Lukman, a former National Vice Chairman (North-West), specifically called on all leaders in the ADC Coalition to be united, build a strong team spirit and a strong political party that will not only defeat the APC but also be capable of rescuing Nigerians from the current woes.

Speaking on Wednesday during a popular morning show on Arise television, the ADC chieftain said even before late President Buhari died, the vacuum had been created, adding that it was quite doubtful whether, before his death, he could influence electoral victory in the old way.

"What we must learn, most especially in the coalition is that we don’t have somebody with the kind of intimidating profile like that of late late Buhari and what that means is that all the leaders of coalition needs to be humble and acknowledge that they need one another and in the context of that, develop a strong team work." Lukman emphasised

The ADC chieftain urges members of the coalition to focus more on good governance, not just on building a strong opponent to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

"It is not about succeeding in defeating APC and Tinubu but succeeding in producing a new, fresh political template that will begin to meet the expectations of Nigerians. That is what I have been emphasising. We must try to build a strong political party," he stated

Mallam Lukman said, henceforth, politicians must be humble, fulfil campaign promises and negotiate a good relationship with citizens.

Lukman urges grassroots support campaign

Speaking on the passing of former President Buhari on Channels Television on Tuesday, July 15, Lukman noted that candidates often prioritise getting endorsed by President Buhari rather than seeking good relationships with citizens who have the will to vote.

"I am aware, being somebody from the North, I know that many politicians look forward to him raising their hands and endorsing them.

That translates almost into victory in many places in the North. And that, in a way, made politicians lazy.

"Now we don't have any figure like that, which is why today I am one of those in the coalition who keep raising the point.

"Politicians must be humble and begin to engage citizens with more listening ears and a disposition when they promise and win election to begin to meet those expectations of citizens," he explained

ADC introduces digital registration platform

Legit.ng previously reported that the ADC has introduced a digital process for Nigerians interested in joining the political party, allowing membership registration to be completed entirely online.

By visiting https://www.adc.org.ng/membership, users can fill out a form and await confirmation of their registration status.

Additionally, members can collaborate directly with community leaders on local initiatives, contributing to grassroots development across the country. The remote membership option marks a step in expanding political access and encouraging broader participation in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

ADC debunks list of state chairmen

Legit.ng also reported that ADC has raised an alarm over a fake list of supposed state chairmen being shared on social media, declaring that it has not made any such appointments.

A statement by the party noted that it is unaware of any recent appointments and urged Nigerians to disregard the list making the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng