President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election cannot be threatened with the former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor's involvement in the coalition

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, made the proposition, noting that the political journey of the former governor evolved around Tinubu

Accrording to Afolabi, Aregbesola's influence began to wane since he left the office as the governor of Osun state

Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state, who was recently appointed as the interim national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), may not be that effective in the coalition movement in the plot to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, dismissed the notion that Aregbesola would make an impact in the coalition cause to sack Tinubu in the next general election, citing the fact that the former governor's influence began to wane after leaving office.

Lawyer explains why Aregbesola can't stop President Bola Tinubu's re-election Photo Credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

Aregbesola's political journey

Afolabi maintained that the political trajectory of the former governor was all in the circle of President Tinubu, recalling his days in the Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos state till his appointment as Minister of Interior.

The ADC recently adopted by the coalition led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, former Rivers and Kaduna governors, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai.

The legal practitioner explained:

"Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola's political journey is well documented within the Tinubu-political family, from his days in Alimosho Local government, to being the Commissioner of Works under the Tinubu Government in Lagos to emerging as the Governor of Osun state and thereafter the Honourable Minister for Interior. He has enjoyed as much as he has sown to his roots.

"Political disagreements are however not an anathema within the Tinubu political family; his former deputies, Kofoworola Bucknor, Femi Pedro and even his political godson, Akinwumi Ambode amongst others have since parted ways with him, still he has continued on the upward spiral of political ascendancy.

"Since his tenure as Governor of Osun state ended, the influence of Ogbeni has since continued to wane politically. In fact, he because a political Vagabond, having been ostracised from the very Osun APC he helped to establish. Former Governor and Deputy Governor; Gboyega Oyetola and Iyiola Omisore ensured his redundancy and eventual exit from Osun APC.

"Given this background, even in his home state of Osun, one wonders where the sort of influence to negatively impact the return of his ex-political godfather to Aso rock will come from. Charity they say, begins at home."

Lawyer says Rauf Aregbesola's influence started waning after leaving office as Osun governor Photo Credit: @raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

Tinubu honours Buhari with special FEC meeting

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced the opening of a special FEC meeting for the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, in a social media post, explained that the special session was a collective tribute to the former president.

The president then extolled Buhari for his courage, discipline and unshaken patriotism towards Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng