Actor Yul Edochie has told President Bola Tinubu to stop focusing on 2027 and fix the current crises in Nigeria

In a message directed to the president, he said Nigerians are suffering due to insecurity and the skyrocketing cost of living

However, netizens accused the actor of playing double standards by supporting a government that has allegedly failed the people

Nollywood actor and self-acclaimed prophet, Yul Edochie, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop paying attention to political distractions surrounding the 2027 general elections.

In a passionate Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Edochie urged the president to focus solely on the worsening economic and security situation in the country, which, according to him, remains a daily struggle for many Nigerians.

Yul, who has consistently shown support for Tinubu’s administration, appealed directly to the President in his post, saying:

"To my dear President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, @officialasiwajubat. Please don’t let politicians distract you with 2027. We’re still in 2025. High cost of living and high rate of insecurity are still ravaging Nigerians. These 2 remain the most pressing issues to deal with. May God lead you, sir.

His comment comes amid rising political chatter over alliances being formed by opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to unseat the current administration.

This isn’t the first time the actor-turned-clergyman has addressed the presidency.

In June, Edochie made headlines for asking Tinubu to revive former President Buhari’s controversial cashless policy, claiming it helped reduce kidnapping and inflation.

Social media reactions trail Yul Edochie’s post

Some netizens accused him of playing double standards by supporting a government that has allegedly failed the people.

@DrSammyRich said:

"Yul is making sense. All these politicians are already planning for 2027 while the country is burning."

@AdaUju14 fired back:

"You supported Tinubu, now you're begging him to do better? Abeg shift, we warned you."

@KoolSaxOfficial wrote:

"Forget politics, what Yul said is pure fact. Hunger dey everywhere. Let’s face that first."

@RukkyOfAbj commented:

"Coming from the same man who endorsed this government. Sit this one out, prophet."

@naijaduke23:

"Yul don finally open eye. Small small, all of una go realize say hunger no get party."

@AdaMma2024:

"This one wey Yul dey talk sense now, e be like say him dey eye one ministerial appointment"

@TheRealChuka:

"Oga rest! You dey support Tinubu before, now hunger don touch you, you wan join Obi movement?"

Yul Edochie blushes about his new baby

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie expressed delight that his newborn daughter, Universe, is being utilised as a prayer point for trying-to-conceive (TTC) couples.

Yul was pleased to see his daughter being used as a prayer point. He also prayed that those who were waiting for such a blessing would receive a response from God.

He posted: “Look what I came across on X. Wow, I didn’t know my daughter, Universe is being used as a point of contact. To all my people praying for such a blessing, may God answer your prayers the way He answered mine. Amen”.

