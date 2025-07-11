President Bola Tinubu's contribution to former President Muhammadu Buhari's success in the 2015 presidential election has finally been outlined

The presidency, in a statement, explained two things that were missing in Buhari's 12 million votes before his alliance with Tinubu ahead of the 2015 elections

The presidency's explanation was a reaction to former SGF Boss Mustapha's claim that Tinubu did not install Buhari as Nigerian president in 2015

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has claimed that the 12 million votes that former President Muhammadu Buhari had before teaming up with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2015 election lacked geopolitical spread and southwest votes.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu and information and strategy, disclosed this, while quoting a report where Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF) under Buhari's administration.

Presidency explains President Bola Tinubu's contributions to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's success in the 2015 election Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lawal says Tinubu raised funds for Buhari

In the 2020 report, Lawal, who served under Buhari before the termination of his appointment in 2017, explained how the then Tinubu raised funds for the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Buhari, to win the 2015 presidential election.

Onanuga explained that what Lawal mentioned in the report was just one out of many that President Tinubu of today did for his political ally ahead of the 2015 election, where the APC defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidency's comment was a response to Lawal's successor in the office of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, who recently denied the contribution of Tinubu to the success of Buhari in the 2015 election, claiming that the former president already had 12 million votes before his alliance with Tinubu before the formation of the APC in 2014.

Presidency explains how President Bola Tinubu supported former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Tinubu secured APC ticket for Buhari - presidency

According to Onanuga, Tinubu also ensured that Buhari secured the presidential ticket of the APC by making sure he defeated his opponents during the party's primary in Lagos. He recalled that Buhari defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso in the primary.

Also, the presidency noted that winning the southwest votes was a deciding factor in the 2015 election. He recalled how former President Jonathan spent several weeks in the southwest states with the hope of gathering votes, but failed.

Onanuga's statement reads in part:

"He (Tinubu) gave Buhari what had been missing in his constant 12 million votes: geographical spread and additional votes from the South West. President Jonathan knew that the South West would decide the winner of the 2015 election, as he spent weeks in the zone trying to garner support. He failed. Buhari won."

See the full statement here:

Buhari expresses everlasting gratitude to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, has said that he remains a member of the APC and urged the public to address him as one.

The former president added that he will forever be grateful to the APC and will continue to maximise his resources to enhance its popularity.

Buhari's clarification came after former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed that the former president was properly informed about his defection from the APC to the SDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng