FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, the Former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said no presidential aspirant got a rejection from his principal.

Shehu said Buhari gave everyone who came to inform him about contesting for the APC presidential primaries a certificate of no rejection.

He stated this while speaking on Buhari's preferred candidate for the 2023 Presidential election during Politics Day on Channels Television on Friday, July 11, 2025.

“He gave a certificate of no rejection to everyone who came to him.”

Buhari’s spokesperson appears to agree that the former president's approach was in line with his quote of “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody”.

Shehu further stated that people were dropping names of presidential aspirants, but Buhari never mentioned anybody.

He also agreed with the host, Seun Okinbaloye, when he mentioned that Buhari said that if he mentioned his preferred candidate, the person might be killed.

“He played true to time. He did not seek to dictate, and he said the party will decide. We gave a statement, and it was proven there.

“Name droppers could have said anything and used his name, but never him.”

Villa rat invasion story was cover for Buhari’s illness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu reacted to the famous Villa rat invasion story during the administration of Buhari.

Garba said he fabricated the Villa rat invasion story to cover Buhari's sickness after he returned from the United Kingdom.

He disclosed this in his newly released book titled “According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience”

Garba Shehu speaks on Buhari's Condition abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shehu confirmed that Buhari received treatment in the United Kingdom (UK).

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery.

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

