In a dramatic twist of events, Lauretta Onochie has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari's popularity secured the APC victory in the 2015 presidential election

Lauretta Onochie, a former Special Assistant (SA) to Buhari, claimed that President Tinubu did not support Buhari’s emergence as the candidate of the APC in 2014

Lauretta Onochie spoke days after Boss Mustapha, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), countered the claims that Tinubu made Buhari president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lauretta Onochie, a former special assistant (SA) to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not support Buhari’s emergence as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

Former presidential aide has addressed the claims that President Tinubu backed ex-President Buhari as the APC candidate in 2015 elections. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Buhari, a two-term president who ruled Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, emerged the first presidential candidate of the APC in 2014 following its formation from a merger majorly by the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2013, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Boss Mustapha, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under Buhari, on Wednesday, July 9, claimed that Buhari’s 2015 victory was largely due to the grassroots support of the defunct CPC, not just APC political alliances.

However, the presidency rubbished Mustapha's claim and said there is no way Buhari would have won the election to be president without first becoming the presidential candidate of his party APC.

Lauretta Onochie served as the special assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Photo credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Buhari’s popularity won 12.5 million votes - Lauretta Onochie

Reacting, Lauretta Onochie shared a front page of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper with the headline: ‘Buhari’s popularity won 12.5 million votes for APC in 2014’, via her personal X account on Thursday, July 10, praising Boss Mustapha for ending what she described as a “lie” about Buhari’s emergence in 2014.

Supporting Boss Mustapha's claim, the former presidential adviser said Tinubu did not make Buhari Nigeria’s President, adding that “every lie has an expiry date.”

She said:

“Every Lie Has An Expiry Date.

“Yesterday, The Lie That @officialABAT Made @MBuhari President, expired.

“Thank you, Boss Mustapha, for puncturing the lies of those unsuccessfully trying to rewrite history

“Me: Tinubu DID NOT even support Buhari’s emergence as Candidate in 2014. Fact.”

Read more about Buhari, Tinubu

Buhari clears air over alleged war with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that Buhari has debunked rumours of a fractured relationship between him and his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari insisted that there has been no formal or official disagreement between both leaders, and any perceived discord is simply an interpretation by outsiders.

Buhari noted that he remains a committed member of the APC, the party that helped him win the presidency in 2015 after three failed attempts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng