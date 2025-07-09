Ex-SGF Boss Mustapha said Buhari’s 2015 victory was largely due to the grassroots support of the defunct CPC, not just APC political alliances

FCT, Abuja - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has finally addressed a long-standing political debate over who was most instrumental in securing Muhammadu Buhari’s historic presidential win in 2015.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, at the public presentation of According to the President: Lessons From A Presidential Spokesman Experience, a book written by Garba Shehu, former spokesperson to President Buhari, Mustapha credited Buhari’s emergence to the strong grassroots appeal of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and not just political deals made within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

CPC votes crucial to Buhari’s victory

Mustapha clarified that while the APC was a coalition of several parties, it was Buhari’s popularity under the CPC platform that delivered the decisive votes in the 2015 general election.

“The CPC had only one state then, but the important votes that gave us victory came from CPC. We knew what we did to produce Buhari’s presidency," Mustapha said during his remarks.

Boss Mustapha replies Tinubu’s claims

Though he did not mention Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly, Mustapha’s statement appears to challenge recent narratives suggesting that Tinubu “made Buhari president” by orchestrating the APC merger and campaign strategy.

Observers believe his comments offer a counter-perspective, positioning Buhari’s mass following and CPC’s grassroots strength as the critical factor in unseating the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Book launch highlights behind-the-scenes politics

The event served as a platform for reflecting on Nigeria’s political journey, particularly the inner workings of the Buhari presidency.

Garba Shehu’s new book gives a first-hand account of the presidency’s communication strategy and key moments during Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

Mustapha’s remarks added another layer to the discussion, igniting conversations on the true architects of the APC’s rise to power and the legacy of political alliances formed in 2015.

Buhari clears air over claims of being at war with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked rumours of a fractured relationship between him and his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari insisted that there has been no formal or official disagreement between both leaders, and any perceived discord is simply an interpretation by outsiders.

Buhari noted that he remains a committed member of the APC, the party that helped him win the presidency in 2015 after three failed attempts.

