A Presidential aide, Tope Ajayi, has slammed former SGF Boss Mustapha over the claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not make Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015

Ajayi said that without Tinubu, Buhari couldn’t have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in 2014 in Lagos state

He warned that every effort and support that made it possible for President Buhari to win in 2015 should never be diminished

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has rubbished the claim that Bola Tinubu did not make Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015.

Ajayi said there is no way he would have won the election to be president without first becoming the presidential candidate of his party APC.

Ajayi says Mustapha did a disservice to Nigeria's recent history. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The presidential aide said Buhari wouldn’t have won without President Tinubu, who mobilised the APC governors and the South West delegates for Buhari.

He stated this while reacting to former SGF Boss Mustapha's claim that Buhari’s 2015 victory was largely due to the grassroots support of the defunct CPC, not just APC political alliances.

Ajayi said Mustapha did a disservice to Nigeria’s recent history with the unnecessary claim.

This was contained in a post shared via his X handle @TheTope_Ajayi on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

“Former SGF Boss Mustapha did a disservice to our recent history with that unnecessary glib at the book launch today.

“Every effort and support that made it possible for President Buhari to win should never be diminished.

Buhari had his 12 million captive Northern votes, yet he lost three presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011.”

Reactions to "Tinubu did not make Buhari president" claim

@chymoskyX

In honesty and fairness to President Tinubu, he helped SOLIDIFIED Buhari's victory. Simple...

@tajudine2013gm2

Let them continue crying, Buhari has retired from contesting before Tinubu asked him to come back.

@AdekunleAdelaj1

Mustapha hadn't won election before to my knowledge hence he couldn't understand the intrigue and intricacies involved . Can you just become a candidate just like that? Yeye analysis of an opportunist who got to the table when food is ready, never be part of cooking.

@Olamaboreje1

Most FPMB aides are doing FC Shalaye and disservice to him.

Shior people!

@Shawnbarth8

Some of those northern politicians are ingrates.

Ajayi says Tinubu mobilised APC governors and the South West delegates for Buhari during presidential primary. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Buhari clears air over alleged war with Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that Buhari has debunked rumours of a fractured relationship between him and his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari insisted that there has been no formal or official disagreement between both leaders, and any perceived discord is simply an interpretation by outsiders.

Buhari noted that he remains a committed member of the APC, the party that helped him win the presidency in 2015 after three failed attempts.

Garba Shehu gives update on Buhari's health

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Garba Shehu, former senior special assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity, provided an update on the health of the ex-president, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery.

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng