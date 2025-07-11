Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga dismissed claims that Tinubu is disrupting opposition activities, calling them politically motivated

He argued that Atiku and Obi’s new coalition under ADC does not guarantee electoral success in 2027

Onanuga insisted Tinubu still enjoys strong support nationwide, especially in the North through key appointments and policies

The Presidency has rejected claims suggesting that President Bola Tinubu is behind recent setbacks faced by opposition coalitions, describing such accusations as baseless and politically driven.

Speaking on Arise News’ Prime Time programme Thursday night, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said it has become common in Nigerian politics to blame Tinubu for nearly every challenge.

According to him, some of the incidents cited by opposition figures occurred when the President was not even in the country.

“There is this tendency in Nigeria to scapegoat Tinubu for everything. People face challenges and the first thing they say is, ‘It’s Tinubu.’ But it’s not true. He wasn’t even in the country when some of these events happened,” Onanuga remarked.

Opposition alleges Tinubu's interference

Opposition parties, including a new coalition under the African Democratic Congress led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, had alleged interference after venue bookings were reportedly cancelled.

Members also claimed they had to approach the Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre in Abuja cautiously to avoid security disruptions.

Onanuga dismissed these allegations, insisting the current administration is committed to democratic freedoms.

“This government allows freedom of speech, freedom of opinion, and freedom of the press. If a hotel cancels an event booking, does that mean Tinubu owns the hotel?” he asked.

Presidency expresses confidence about 2027

Addressing the new alliance between Atiku and Obi, Onanuga argued that political mergers alone rarely translate into electoral victory.

He pointed out that Atiku has contested presidential elections more times than most but has consistently fallen short.

“Atiku has been in the presidential race more than anyone – more than Tinubu, more than Obi. Each time, he fails at the gate. Buhari failed several times too, but he eventually succeeded—with Tinubu’s help,” he noted.

Onanuga also questioned Atiku’s previous reliance on northern sentiments during the 2023 elections, warning it might cost him southern support in any new bid.

“If he tries that again, how will he get southern support? Even with Obi as a running mate, it doesn’t guarantee that Obi’s 2023 supporters will follow him again,” he added.

He further maintained that President Tinubu enjoys continued support in the North, citing appointments and government initiatives as evidence of goodwill.

“This president is doing a lot for the North. He has appointed people from the North-West and North-East into top positions. In politics, a good turn deserves another. The noise does not match the reality. People are benefiting,” Onanuga stated.

