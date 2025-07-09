Paul Ibe, spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has mentioned how African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidates will emerge for the 2027 election

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have all shown interest for contesting in 2027

He mentioned those who will settle Atiku, Obi and Amaechi’s ‘fight’ over who gets the ADC presidential ticket to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said delegates of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) will determine will become the presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

Ibe said ADC leaders had already reached an understanding to make sacrifices before launching the coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku's aide says delegates will decide ADC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Rotimi Amaechi/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while speaking during an interview with Trust TV.

He stated this while reacting to the purported fight among the leading presidential aspirants – Atiku, 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in 2023, Rotimi Amaechi over the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Atiku’s spokesperson down played the possible implosion as supporters of each aspirant want their principal to emerge as the ADC presidential candidate.

He urged supporters to campaign for their candidates and allow the delegates to do what the constitution of the party has provided.

“Between what Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Amaechi says (sic), is ultimately, democracy has worked. It is the delegates of the party, whether it is a direct or indirect primary, they are the ones who are going to determine the fate of these leaders. All of these two fighting or three fighting will be settled by the delegates.”

Ibe said it is the nature of democracy if there is two fighting in the coalition that started with “an understanding”

“Maybe it’s because of the fact that we lost the essence of what democracy is all about because of what Tinubu and his administration has been doing. Everybody is being railroaded into a one-party state. It’s about choice, people have the right to choose.”

How to pick ADC coalition presidential candidate

Recall that human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, suggested a style to adopt to determine the ADC coalition presidential candidate.

Yesufu said the people must decide who becomes the coalition candidate of the ADC coalition in the 2027 election. Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Yesufu's suggestion on how to pick the ADC coalition presidential candidate.

ADC coalition having preferred presidential aspirant

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that that the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, sent a crucial message to presidential aspirants in the coalition.

Mark urged ADC members to prepare to show Nigerians that the the newly formed coalition is a different party.

According to Mark, the focus of the coalition is to put out a platform that is acceptable to majority of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng