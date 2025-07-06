Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hinted at another presidential run as talks continue over who will lead the ADC opposition coalition in 2027

Atiku vowed to eliminate corruption and claimed Nigeria’s progress is being stalled by a handful of bad actors in government

Tensions are rising within the coalition, with Datti Baba-Ahmed and Festus Keyamo suggesting Atiku may sideline Peter Obi in a bid to secure the ticket

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has signalled the possibility of contesting the 2027 presidential election, as debates intensify over who will lead the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku, who contested and lost presidential elections in both 2019 and 2023, hinted at another run during a meeting with a delegation led by former Minister Idris Abdullahi.

Atiku elucidates that the presence of a handful of unscrupulous elements within the government has been drawing Nigeria back.

Atiku pledges commitment against corruption

In a video shared on his official X account, he expressed strong disapproval of corruption in governance, vowing to take decisive action against anyone who engages in financial misconduct if he returns to power.

“We will decisively deal with anyone who says he will steal or engage in any corrupt practice,” Atiku declared.

“Enough is enough! Every nation is progressing but Nigeria’s growth is hindered by a few elements.”

In the accompanying message, he argued that Nigeria’s vast resources should translate into better living conditions for its citizens, but misgovernance has kept the country stagnant.

He also pointed to the interim leadership of the coalition, stating it is composed of people with “proven integrity,” which reflects the kind of leadership Nigerians should expect.

Coalition lacks figurehead as ambitions clash

The ADC coalition, unveiled last week, brings together key political figures including Atiku, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and David Mark. While many see the alliance as a united opposition front, tensions are already brewing over who will emerge as its presidential flagbearer.

Datti admits the absence of a clear leader for the new coalition party can later spell destructive.

Speaking on ARISE TV, Labour Party’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, said the absence of a clear frontrunner is the coalition’s biggest weakness.

He warned that the selection process could turn messy and divisive, unlike the 2013 APC merger, where Buhari was widely accepted early on.

Baba-Ahmed also argued that Peter Obi, given his performance in the last election, should not be reduced to a running mate.

“The position of VP is very big. But I think Peter Obi should not be a VP, having gotten a disputed 10 million votes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo dismissed the coalition as “Atiku’s show,” accusing the former VP of trying to use Peter Obi’s popularity without offering him a real chance at the presidential ticket.

According to Keyamo, denying Obi the ticket risks alienating his supporters and weakening the coalition's prospects.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

