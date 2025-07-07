A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, sends strong warnings to leaders of the coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Frank cautioned against excluding any region from the coalition's presidential candidate selection process, highlighting severe consequences for such an approach

He emphasises the need for a competent and compassionate president who would help restore the waning glory of the country, not one elected based on ethnic sentiments

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, has issued a stern warning to leaders of the growing coalition seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu to remain resolute in their pursuit of power.

Legit.ng gathered that Frank, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, July 7, said Nigerians need a competent and compassionate president who would help restore the waning glory of the country and not one elected based on ethnic sentiments.

He cautioned that excluding any region from the coalition's presidential candidate selection process would undermine the movement's viability from the outset.

The former APC chieftain commended the leaders of the coalition for doing a great job so far and urged them not to be distracted by selfish agitation targeted at derailing its objective, which is to galvanise opposition to win the 2027 presidential election.

“Nigeria needs a president for all Nigerians, not a president for northern or southern Nigeria.

“For 2027, the president can come from anywhere, whether north or south. Let the Nigerian electorate vote for their choice, whether from the north, south, east or west.

The APC chieftain emphasised the need for the electorate to choose their preferred candidate, discouraging all forms of ethnic sentiments as it can be perceived as ethnic marginalisation.

“All I'm saying is that Nigerians need a better president, a people's president that will be elected based on popular mandate.

“Those saying that the South alone must produce presidential candidates for 2027 should perish the thought because their utterances are not only divisive but cast members of the coalition from the remaining five geopolitical zones as mere tools to attain the presidency,” he explained.

Coalition of Youth Representatives backs ADC coalition

Legit.ng reported that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said the opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received huge backing from Nigerian youths. Atiku said the Coalition of Youth Representatives gave their backing to the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The youth group, led by Abdulaziz Akinsanya, paid him a courtesy visit and presented a document to him.

ADC leaders resigns position

Legit.ng also reported that the African Democratic Congress leaders have vacated their positions, paving the way for former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola to take the helm. According to ADC's founding National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, the move aims to enable the Mark-led team to restructure the party and the nation.

Nwosu stated this on Wednesday, July 2, in Abuja, at the unveiling of the ADC as the platform for the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

