Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has disclosed what caused the rift between President Bola Tinubu and his former protege, Rauf Aregbesola

Shittu, in a trending video, recalled how Aregbesola, who also served as minister under Buhari, was nominated and sponsored by Tinubu before their fallout

The Oyo politician explained that the actual cause of the rift was that Aregbesola wanted to install his preferred candidate as Osun state governor

Adebayo Shittu, the former Minister of Communications under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that the rift between President Bola Tinubu and his former protege, Rauf Aregbesola, was not about ministerial appointment.

Shittu, who was recently appointed as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Dave Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences' governing council, maintained that what led to the break-up between the two was about who would be the next governor after Oyetola.

Aregbesola wanted to impose Osun governor

According to Shittu, Aregbesola, who also served as minister under Buhari, wanted to impose his chosen candidate as Osun governor, as against Gboyega Oyetola, who was the choice of President Tinubu, adding that it was this move to made the former minister become the critic of his political godfather.

The Oyo politician, who spoke in Yoruba in a trending video, recalled:

“Before Asiwaju Tinubu endorsed Aregbesola for Osun state Governor, if he needs money, BAT will direct him to Oyetola. Oyetola is the one in charge of disbursement who made Aregbesola the Governor. If BAT didn't support Aregbe’s ambition, Aregbe wouldn’t have been a Governor”

How Aregbesola abuses Tinubu

Recall that the loss of Oyetola in the Osun governorship election marked the beginning of the feud between Aregbesola and President Tinubu. Aregbesola was caught in a video ahead of the election that Tinubu did not want what he did to the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to happen to his brother, Oyetola.

See the video of the interview here:

Aregbesola joins Tinubu's main opponent's camp, Atiku

This came after the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition appointed former Senate President David Mark and Aregbesola as its acting National Chairman and Secretary of its adopted political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at its unveiling, Mark knocked the President Tinubu administration over what he described as "its failure to address the avalanche of challenges” confronting Nigeria, which included hunger, corruption, insecurity, poverty and many others.

Aregbesola has been criticised for dumping the camp of President Tinubu and is now willing for his major opposition, Atiku. The Atiku-led coalition has been positioning itself to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Peter Obi knocks President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported on criticism of President Tinubu over an alleged plan to travel abroad on a personal vacation.

Peter Obi made the claim while criticising the recent announcement that the president would travel out of the country.

According to the presidency, Tinubu would visit Saint Lucia and also attend the 17th summit of the BRIC nations in Brazil.

