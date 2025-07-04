A Kano court has sentenced Umar Hashim to one year in prison for public indecency after he openly bathed in women's underwear

The court also ordered him to pay N20,000 in compensation to the Kano State Censorship Board, which prosecuted him for violating public moral standards

The board's Executive Director, Abba Almustapha, welcomed the ruling as a moral victory and warned others against sharing indecent acts on social media

A Kano Magistrate Court No. 21, sitting in Gyadi-Gyadi and presided over by Justice Hadiza Muhammad Hassan, has sentenced a young man, Umar Hashim, popularly known as “Tsulange," to one year in prison for indecent behavior.

The court also gave him the option of an N80,000 fine.

Nigerian man convicted after publicly bathing in women's underwear. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Executive Director of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba Almustapha, hailed the judgment as a victory in the fight against indecency.

Kano man convicted of indecent behaviour

Hashim was convicted for publicly bathing half-naked, while wearing women’s bras in the Fagge area of Kano, an act the court deemed immoral and a violation of public decency.

The accused had also filmed himself engaging in the act, and shared the videos on social media, sparking outrage among residents.

In addition to the prison sentence or fine, the court ordered the convict to also pay N20,000 in compensation to the Kano State Censorship Board for the inconvenience it faced during the legal proceedings.

The board had pursued the case as part of its mandate to enforce moral conduct in the state.

Judgment hailed as crucial victory

The Executive Director of the Kano state Censorship Board, Abba Almustapha, hailed the judgment as a victory in the fight against indecency.

He also stated that, the ruling serves as a deterrent to others who might engage in similar acts, reaffirming the board’s commitment to upholding societal values.

Almustapha further emphasized that, the board would continue to work with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on immoral behavior, particularly those shared on social media, which he said negatively influences others.

Kano man arrested for lewd act with goat

In a similar report, a 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, has been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

Man confesses to engaging in a lewd act with a goat for publicity. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms—particularly TikTok—showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

His behavior has sparked public outrage, with many residents expressing disgust and calling for immediate action. Following reports from community members and intervention by a local leader, Hisbah officers launched an investigation that led to Shamsu's arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he intended to use the video to gain popularity online. “I was doing it to trend,” he said during questioning.

Faced with a backlash from both online users and local residents, Shamsu confessed that the act was staged to attract attention. However, he denied actually licking the animal's private parts, insisting he merely positioned his mouth near it.

Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

