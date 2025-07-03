The PDP has finally denounced the report that it ordered its members to join the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement

Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, said that the NWC is currently focusing on uniting the party and preparing for its national convention

This came hours after the coalition unveiled ADC as its party to contest the 2027 election against President Bola Tinubu and the APC

The leading opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said it was yet to make a position on the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, adding that its present focus was on uniting the party ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party denied the claims on social media that it has directed its members to join the coalition movement, adding that the National Working Committee (NWC) considered the report a misrepresentation of its position.

PDP speaks on coalition

Ologunagba's statement reads in part:

"The PDP is for now focused on building and consolidating on attained unity, stability and strengthening of its structures and capacity to play its roles as the leading opposition Party determined to return to power in 2027."

He further explained that the party is working ahead of its national convention, which will eventually lead to the formation of a new leadership.

PDP speaks as Atiku unveils ADC

This came hours after the Atiku-led coalition of opposition leaders formally announced the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun State, have reportedly been appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC. The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Tinubu and the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

The coalition is being championed by Atiku, the immediate past Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his counterpart in Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi. However, there are some facts you need to know about the newly adopted political party by the coalition.

Who is ADC's spokesperson?

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily. The ADC and its newly constituted leadership are scheduled to be formally announced in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

Since its inauguration, Tinubu's government has seen a mix of achievements and challenges and several sectors of the country. However, opposition leaders have consistently criticised his government and branded it a failure.

Peter Obi makes proposal to Atiku-led coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reportedly submitted a one-term proposal to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, while speaking at the conferment of ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero) on Obi in Bauchi.

Tanko subsequently expressed the optimism that the coalition movement would accept Obi's proposal to be a one-term president.

