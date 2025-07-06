The national opposition movement led by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a platform for the 2027 elections

The move by the opposition coalition has been kicked against by some prominent chieftains of the ADC

The aggrieved ADC chieftains have explained that the reason the takeover of the party to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 will fail

FCT, Abuja - The adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be heading for the rocks.

Some prominent ADC chieftains have come out to kick against what they call the hijack and takeover of the party by the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and his team.

Legit.ng recalls that the ADC leaders resigned and handed over the party to former Senate president, David Mark, as interim national chairman.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the ADC politicians who have kicked the takeover of the party by the opposition coalition.

ADC chieftains who have kicked against coalition

Dumebi Kachikwu - ADC presidential candidate in 2023

Dumebi Kachikwu faulted the “takeover” of the ADC by the opposition coalition led by Atiku ahead of the 2027 election.

Kachikwu alleged that the opposition coalition “entered the party through the back door”.

He said this is because the opposition coalition is dealing with Ralph Nwosu, whose tenure as the ADC chairman expired in 2022.

As reported by TheCable, Kachikwu said the ADC’s “brand of opposition” contradicts the ideas that the opposition coalition is “conversant with”.

House of Reps Member - Leke Abejide

Honourable Leke Abejide said the opposition coalition against President Tinubu is destined to fail.

The lawmaker representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency, Kogi state, distanced himself from the coalition.

The federal lawmaker who was elected on the platform of the party in 2023 said he has been in the party since 2018, and he is the face of ADC in Nigeria.

Abejide said he declined to attend the coalition meeting after he was approached by the ADC founder and former chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

“I’m the financier of the party. The national chairman spoke with me, but I didn’t attend any of their meetings. There is nothing they didn’t do.

“I didn’t attend their meeting because I don’t believe in it. Something I know is not going to work or bring any success – why should I go there?”

ADC stakeholders

A section of ADC stakeholders rejected Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as the party’s interim national secretary.

The group led by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Musa Isa Matara, described the action of the opposition coalition as “an attempted takeover” of the party by Aregbesola.

Matara said the National Executive Committee (NEC) state chairmen, youth leaders, and elected national officers were not consulted before Aregbesola was announced as the interim secretary.

