Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and political analyst, has commented on the possibility of President Bola Tinubu working with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the 2027 election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal luminary posited that the recent reconciliation move by the governor and his estranged political godfather, Wike, with President Tinubu, in the middle, was a sign of political understanding, particularly on the side of Fubara.

Titilope Anifowoshe predicts the chances of Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara working together for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

She also posited that Tinubu appeared to be commanding respect from the two political gladiators and expressed optimism that they would work for President Tinubu in the 2027 election. She said the power of consensus cannot be ruled out in Nigerian politics.

Anifowoshe's statement reads:

"Politics is dynamic, and in Nigeria, interest often defines alignment. Governor Sim Fubara’s recent overtures and glowing remarks about President Tinubu suggest a level of reconciliation or at least a political understanding. President Tinubu appears to command respect from both men.

"If that mutual respect deepens, there is a strong possibility that both Wike and Fubara may align in his favour come 2027. Nigerian politics has taught us to never rule out the power of consensus, especially when national influence is involved."

Wike vs Fubara: Who will work with Tinubu?

Recently, a reliable source disclosed that Tinubu is being confronted with a two-pronged strategy to strengthen his hold in Rivers, a representation of “there is no peace without a price”, which is being applied in politics.

First, should Fubara remain as governor, Tinubu has the chance of working with him for his second-term ambition in the 2027 presidential election. However, if this is done, Tinubu would have a fallout with Wike.

In a recent media chat, the minister declared that he would lead Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign in Rivers personally. However, the hypothesis is preemptive in the eyes of many Nigerians.

Interestingly, the duo announced their readiness to work together for the peace of Rivers after President Tinubu's intervention. Many Nigerians have commended the president for brokering peace between the two gladiators and the return of peace to Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng