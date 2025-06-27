President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several government officials will travel to Saint Lucia and Brazil

Presidents and other heads of government across the world travel out of their countries to, among others, strengthen diplomatic relationships

Legit.ng gathered that in a key engagement, President Tinubu will deliver a key address to Saint Lucia's parliament

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, June 28, on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga made the disclosure via a statement on Friday, June 27.

Senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.

Onanuga noted that the Nigerian leader's first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen the African nation's engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

At the end of the visit to the island state, Tinubu will fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro.

During the visit to Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will pay courtesy calls on the governor-general, Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

Key highlight of Tinubu's impending foreign trips

A key highlight of the visit will be President Tinubu's address to the special joint session of the senate and the house of assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The heads of government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Nigerian community in the country, as well as the director-general (DG) of OECS, Didacus Jules, have been invited to attend the special session.

President Tinubu will hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS, after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

Legit.ng understands that discussions at the luncheon will focus on specific parameters to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS.

According to the president's itinerary, he will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia share ties through membership in international organisations such as the United Nations (UN) and the Commonwealth of Nations, and they have a common heritage rooted in African ancestry.

Tinubu at 2025 BRICS Summit in Brazil

Following his engagements in Saint Lucia, Tinubu will proceed to Brazil to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7, 2025.

President Tinubu is attending the summit reportedly at the invitation of Lula da Silva, president of Brazil.

Legit.ng reports that the 17th BRICS Summit will focus on "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance". Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

Tinubu meets with Chinese president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The leaders also agreed to build a high-level Nigeria-China community with a shared future. This was the outcome of talks between the two leaders during President Tinubu’s official visit to China.

