BREAKING: Tinubu Reportedly Agrees to Reinstate Fubara, Issues 1 Condition

President Bola Tinubu has agreed to reinstate Siminalayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers state — but with the condition that he will not seek re-election in 2027.

The truce was reached during a closed-door meeting on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa, where Tinubu hosted Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); Fubara; Martin Amaewhule, the suspended speaker of the Rivers assembly; and a handful of lawmakers.

