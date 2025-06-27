BREAKING: Tinubu Reportedly Agrees to Reinstate Fubara, Issues 1 Condition
President Bola Tinubu has agreed to reinstate Siminalayi Fubara as the governor of Rivers state — but with the condition that he will not seek re-election in 2027.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
The truce was reached during a closed-door meeting on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa, where Tinubu hosted Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); Fubara; Martin Amaewhule, the suspended speaker of the Rivers assembly; and a handful of lawmakers.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944