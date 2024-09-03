President Bola Tinubu is currently in talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping in Beijing

Bayo Onanuga, presidential aide confirmed the development via a terse statement and also shared a video on Tuesday

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's meeting comes amid Nigeria’s assets seizure by a Chinese company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Ltd

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China are currently meeting, which is expected to lead to the signing of some economic and bilateral agreements.

Tinubu and Chinese President hold talks on Tuesday. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, XINHUANet

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, Xi Jinping meet in Beijing amid asset seizure

A source, who is in China following the progress of President Tinubu’s outing, in a short message on Tuesday morning, said: “President Tinubu now in a meeting with Jinping”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Nation reported that the ongoing meeting is expected to result in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) in various areas, including deepening cooperation in the green economy, agriculture, satellite technology development, and blue economic development.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser information and strategy to the president, confirmed Tinubu's meeting with the Chinese leader via a post shared on his X page, accompanied by a video.

Onanuga wrote:

"President Tinubu meets President Xi Jinping at the beginning of his official visit to China."

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, also confirmed the development via a post on his X page on Tuesday.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"Happening Now: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People during his State Visit for Official Talks."

Read more on China and Bola Tinubu:

Chinese firm seizes another Nigerian jet in Canada

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese firm in the hunt for Nigeria’s assets abroad has seized yet another jet in Canada.

The company obtained a change of ownership paperwork for the Bombardier 6000 type BD-700-1A10 from the Canadian government.

The jet, seized initially by Nigerian from a former minister, was awarded to the Chinese firm by a Quebec court.

Source: Legit.ng