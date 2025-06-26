The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, has been thrown into mourning following the death of its chairman, Dr Augustine Alugbala Nwazunku

Dr Nwazunku's death was confirmed in a statement signed by Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu, the PDP deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections

The party announced the suspension of all activities following Dr Nwazunku's passing, who was a one-time governorship aspirant in the 2023 elections

The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Dr Augustine Alugbala Nwazunku, has been reported dead.

Former Ebonyi PDP chairman Dr Augustine Alugbala Nwazunku has been confirmed dead. Photo credit: PDP

Source: UGC

Dr. Nwazunku, a former governorship aspirant under the PDP platform during the 2023 general election, was, until his death, a Consultant and Associate Professor of Environmental Health at the Faculty of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, confirmed his passing in a statement issued on Thursday, June 26.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, he noted that the party has announced the suspension of all scheduled activities in honour of the deceased.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as at press time.

Ebonyi PDP suspends all party activities following the death of the state's chairman. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

“Good morning PDP family, particularly the state chapter,” the statement reads. “On behalf of our leader, H.E. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and the entire Ebonyi PDP, we hereby inform you that we have again lost one of us—a leader and dependable member and former Caretaker Chairman of our party in Ebonyi State—Professor Augustine Nwazunku.”

Nwazunku's death: Party suspends meeting

In respect of the loss, the party announced that all meetings and activities slated for Saturday, June 28, 2025, have been suspended.

Members have been invited to gather at the Aristocrat Hotel along Ezza Road for onward movement to pay a condolence visit to the late professor’s family.

"Dr. Nwazunku was widely respected for his contributions to the party and academic and public health circles. His death marks another blow to the PDP family in Ebonyi State," the statement added.

