Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance in Nigeria.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Gunmen on Wednesday, October 2, allegedly abducted and killed the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Suru local government area (LGA) of Kebbi state, Alhaji Bako Bala.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday morning, October 3, Zaidu Bala, the special adviser to the Kebbi state governor on television and radio, disclosed that the assailants kidnapped Bala in his hometown, shot him, and abandoned him in a pool of blood.

Gunmen attacks in rural communities in Nigeria's northwestern states are common.

Source: Original

Bala was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, where he unfortunately died on Wednesday, October 2.

Bala's death caused tears and sorrow among his party members.

Efforts by Legit.ng to get official comments on the said incident from Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson of the police in Kebbi state, were unsuccessful.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng