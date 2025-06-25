JUST IN: PDP Ward Chairman, Son, One Other Killed in Fresh Attack
- The ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Patigi LGA of Kwara state, Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu, and his son, Abdullahi Mohammad, have been assassinated
- The Kwara state police command confirmed the unfortunate attack on Wednesday, which also claimed the life of one Timothy Paul, a resident of the village
- Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in a statement, described the killing of the PDP ward chairman and his son as a devastating loss
Gunmen have reportedly killed the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lade Ward in Patigi Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu, and his son, Abdullahi Mohammad, as well as one Timothy Paul, a resident of the village in Mari Village in Kwara state.
They also abducted a 12-year-old girl in a Fulani camp in Lile village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara state.
Similarly, a 12-year-old girl identified as Hassana Abdullahi was kidnapped at Aiyetoro Fulani Camp in Lile village in the same Lade Ward of the local government.
The Kwara state police public relations officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incidents on Wednesday, in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adekimi Ojo,
He said:
“At about 01.30hrs, unknown armed men stormed and attacked Mari and Lile villages via Lade, killing three persons: one Timothy Paul (male, 35 years) in Mari village, and Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu (male, 51 years) alongside his son, Abdullahi Muhammad (male, 22 years) in Lile village.
“The scene of the crime was secured and documented.”
Former Senate President Saraki reacts
Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has condemned the killing of the PDP ward chairman and his son.
In a statement by Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, the press officer on local matters, Saraki described the attack as barbaric, painful and unacceptable, The Punch reported.
“This is a devastating loss. I am heartbroken by the news of the gruesome killing of Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu Kpotun and his son.
“My thoughts and prayers are with their immediate family and the Patigi community in this difficult time,” Saraki said.
APC chieftain, others killed in Benue
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ruling APC, Akaabo Johnson, and three other people have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be armed herders in Benue state.
The attack, reportedly described as unprovoked, occurred in the Mbatsada communities of Mbalom and Mbasombo wards, Gwer East LGA.
The chairman of Gwer-East LGA, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident and shared further details, but the state police command has yet to release an official statement.
