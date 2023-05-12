The Plateaus state chapter of the ruling APC has been thrown into mourning following a devastating occurrence

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mangu local government of Plateau state identified simply as Mr.John Mai Kyau and his son, has been murdered.

According to a report by The Nation, the politician was killed in his residence at Bureh village of Halle Ward.

The Plateau state chapter of the APC headed by Governor Simon Lalong, has lost a prominent member and his son to unknown gunmen.

Source: Facebook

Politician's wife and another son were attacked

His wife and another son, who were shot in the stomach and leg escaped with gun wounds and are receiving medical attention at Allah Na Nakowa hospital in Mangu Local council, The Punch report added.

Community leader reacts

A community leader, Dan Mangu who is an uncle of the victim, confirmed that “the attack occurred around 8:00pm Bureh village” on Wednesday, May 10.

According to him:

“Over 60 herders invaded Mangu Hàlle ward in Bureh village, around 8:00pm and headed to the resident of the victim, an influential APC chieftain.”

Speaking further, he said the gunmen forcefully gained entrance into the house and opened fire on them in the parlour, killing him and his son.

Legit.ng learned that security has been deployed to the community to restore calm.

Hon. John and his son were buried on Thursday, May 11, amid tension in the village.

