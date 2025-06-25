President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of their birthday today, June 25

The president encouraged Gbajabiamila to continue supporting him in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda to create a better and more prosperous Nigeria

Tinubu also hailed Sanwo-Olu's giant strides and commitment to the growth and development of Lagos state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday rejoiced with Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 60th birthday today, June 25.

Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu at 60

Tinubu conveyed his congratulations in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled, ‘President Tinubu Congratulates Governor Sanwo-Olu On His 60th Birthday.’

President Tinubu commends the Governor’s steadfast commitment to Lagos State’s growth and development, noting his alignment with the transformative master plan established during the President’s tenure as Governor (1999–2007).

“Your execution of this vision is exemplified by landmark achievements, including completing the Blue and Red Rail lines and the ongoing preparations for the Purple Line, which will serve the vital Lekki corridor. I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians, notably the long-awaited Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road”, President Tinubu said.

Tinubu greets chief of staff Gbajabiamila on birthday

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu also congratulated his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, on his birthday today, June 25.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, underscored Gbajabiamila’s salutary contributions to Nigeria’s fledgling democracy and the legislature, where he spent much of his political career.

Tinubu also noted Gbajabiamila’s commitment to the development of Lagos State, particularly his Surulere constituency.

“The President encourages his Chief of Staff to continue supporting him in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda to create a better, more economically viable, and more prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

Gbajabiamila, a lawyer, served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

