Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Otunba Niyi Adedayo, will storm Abuja for a birthday celebration

Development expert, Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Fagboyo will celebrate her 50th birthday on Saturday, June 29, 2025

Dr Fagboye said life has been good to her at 50, though she experienced some challenges too, but chooses to be grateful

FCT, Abuja - Ekiti-born development expert, Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Fagboyo is gathering the high and mighty in society for her 50th birthday celebration in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) will lead his predecessors, former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Otunba Niyi Adedayo, including the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Regina Akume, to honour Fagboyo on Saturday, June 29, 2025.

Ekiti-born Margaret Fagboyo says she chooses gratitude over regret as she turns 50. Photo credit: Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji/Margaret Fagboyo/Kayode Fayemi

Source: UGC

Other prominent personalities expected at the occasion include Ondo State First Lady, Seun Aiyedatiwa, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Senator representing Ekiti South, Yemi Adaramodu, Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, and many others.

The development expert made this known while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, June 25, in Abuja.

Dr. Fagboyo was a key member of the Ekiti State Executive Council from 2019 to 2023, serving under former Governor Fayemi as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships and SDGs.

The celebrant was born on the 23rd of June, 1975, to the respected family of Pa Cyril Akanbi Bello and Mrs. Mary Olanike Bello from Oke-Emo Quarters, Ilawe-Ekiti.

Dr. Fagboyo is a multi-disciplinary development practitioner whose work has made meaningful impacts across Nigeria and beyond. With over two decades of professional experience, she has carved a niche in international development, gender advocacy, and institutional partnerships.

She’s currently the Director of Development at the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, one of Nigeria’s leading think tanks dedicated to strategic leadership and sustainable development.

Dr. Fagboyo expectations for Nigeria

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Dr. Fagboyo said she envisioned a country where institutions work, where justice is blind, where leadership is driven by integrity, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve.

"I long to see a Nigeria where leadership is driven by integrity, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve, not self. A Nigeria where our diversity becomes our strength, not our division.

"I envision a country where institutions work – where justice is blind, opportunities are accessible, and every citizen feels seen, heard, and valued. A land where young people can dream boldly and achieve greatly without having to look beyond our borders. Where women, men, and all marginalized groups are fully included in governance and development.

No regret in life at 50

Dr. Fagboyo said life has been good to her, stating that she chooses gratitude over regret.

"If there is any regret, it would only be moments I doubted myself, delayed my dreams, or dimmed my light to make others comfortable. But even those moments taught me valuable lessons. So, no deep regrets – Just reflections, lessons, and a deeper resolve to live the rest of my life with more intention, joy, and courage. I’m embracing this new chapter with open arms and a heart full of purpose."

Ekiti governor addresses re-election concerns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Oyebanji assured supporters he's unbothered by 2026 re-election concerns, trusting God's plan and focusing on good governance.

Oyebanji urges politicians to stop sending anxious messages about his reelection, emphasizing that he has faith in divine intervention.

The governor calls for calm, unity, and focus on delivering progress for Ekiti State, stressing that God will handle the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng