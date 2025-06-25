The Citizens Collective for Good Governance (CCGG) criticised Nasir El-Rufai’s remarks against President Tinubu, calling them bitter reactions to being left out of the federal cabinet

The Citizens Collective for Good Governance (CCGG) has lambasted former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent criticisms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 25, described them as bitter reactions to his exclusion from the federal cabinet.

A group has exposed why former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai is angry, following his recent attack on President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng had reported that the former Kaduna governor blasted Tinubu in an appearance on AIT, revealing how he allegedly helped Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election.

The statement, signed by its president, Dr Gambo Abdulkadri, the CCGG accused El-Rufai of launching a “vindictive campaign” rooted in personal ambition, not public interest.

The group dismissed El-Rufai’s claim that Tinubu would need a “miracle” to win re-election in 2027 as “delusional and self-serving”.

Group dismisses poll figures as ‘phantom’

El-Rufai, who served as FCT Minister under President Obasanjo and governed Kaduna State for eight years, had also cited a 91 percent disapproval rating for Tinubu in a television interview, a figure the CCGG described as “fabricated” and without credibility.

“The outburst by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is nothing more than a tantrum from someone whose ego was bruised after being left out of the federal cabinett.

“His loyalty, it appears, was never to Nigeria, but to his own political aspirations," Dr Abdulkadri stated.

Tinubu praised for bold reforms and leadership

The CCGG credited President Tinubu with bold economic decisions and key reforms in areas such as oil and gas, anti-corruption, agriculture, and education.

They highlighted the end of the fuel subsidy regime, the introduction of a student loan scheme, increased foreign investment efforts, and infrastructure renewal as evidence of effective governance.

“President Tinubu is not seeking popularity but posterity,” the group said.

El-Rufai’s legacy questioned by the group

A group has attributed Nasir El-Rufai's criticism of President Bola Tinubu to personal frustration, revealing why the former governor is truly upset.

The CCGG criticised El-Rufai’s record as governor, accusing him of leaving behind debt, division, and insecurity in Kaduna state.

“Let’s not forget the displacement of communities and reckless borrowing during his tenure. He lacks the moral authority to question this administration,” Abdulkadri added.

The group went on to say that El-Rufai’s poll figures came from “the basement of his resentment,” adding that grassroots support for Tinubu remains strong across the country.

Call for political maturity and unity

Dr Abdulkadri urged Nigerians to reject what he called “El-Rufai’s politics of entitlement,” stressing that cabinet appointments are the president’s prerogative.

“Governance is not an entitlement scheme. If the president excluded him, it was within his right,” the statement noted.

El-Rufai mentions what he did for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has claimed he orchestrated the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

El-Rufai said he felt he had contributed to Nigeria’s problems by supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

