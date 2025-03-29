First Lady Oluremi Tinubu celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 73rd birthday with a heartfelt message, calling him her "knight in shining armor"

She expressed gratitude for his courage, resilience, and leadership, praying for continued health, joy, peace, and prosperity in his life

Her tribute, shared alongside a photo, sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many extending birthday wishes while reflecting on his leadership

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has showered praises on her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday today, March 29, 2025.

In a heartfelt tribute, she described him as her "knight in shining armor," celebrating his resilience, courage, and leadership over the years.

First Lady wishes Tinubu a successful reign in a lovely birthday message that has gone viral.

Source: Getty Images

Remi wishes lovely husband a heartfelt birthday

In a goodwill message accompanied by a photograph of the couple, the First Lady expressed deep gratitude to God for her husband’s life and the journey they have shared together.

She acknowledged the sacrifices and strength that have defined his path, describing him as an unwavering pillar in both her life and the nation’s leadership.

"I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years. I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today," she wrote.

Senator Tinubu also extended prayers for the president, wishing him continued good health, joy, peace, and prosperity as he steps into another year.

First lady prayed for strength and health as the country's No. one, her darling, becomes a year older. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu faces difficult moment in Nigerian leadership

The tribute to the president comes amid a period of political and economic challenges, where the president continues to steer the affairs of the country.

His administration, which has been focused on economic reforms, governance restructuring, and social welfare programs, has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Nonetheless, the First Lady’s message served as a personal and affectionate moment away from political discourse, reflecting on the man behind the presidency.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has been at the forefront of various policy initiatives aimed at revamping Nigeria’s economic structure, tackling security concerns, and fostering international partnerships.

Despite the weight of national leadership, his wife’s tribute paints a picture of a devoted husband and father whose personal values align with his public service.

Public reactions to the First Lady’s message have been diverse, with supporters praising the display of affection and admiration.

Many have taken to social media to extend their own birthday wishes to the president, while others have used the occasion to reflect on his tenure so far.

Tinubu makes promise to Nigerians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had promised to continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said the safety and welfare of Nigerians s remain uppermost on his mind and prayer list.

Tinubu stated this during an interview with newsmen after the special Juma'ah prayer session at the National Mosque on Friday, March 28, 2025.Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made its known in a statement he issued on Friday, March 28, 2025

