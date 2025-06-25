President Bola Tinubu has lost three presidential aides since his administration was inaugurated on May 29, 2023

The presidential aides have cited different reasons for their resignation, but some can be attributed to politics or the 2027 general election in particular

While Tinubu has lost some members of his cabinet and allies to the opposition, he has also gained some opposition members into his fold, including two governors

President Bola Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29, 2023, has faced considerable backlash and criticism over his economic policies, which his government has consistently defended in the face of mounting opposition.

The president has not only been criticised by members of the opposition, but he has also lost some key allies to the camp of the opposition, such as the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who now takes the front role in the coalition movement, campaigning against Tinubu's second term bid.

Three presidential aides dumped President Bola Tinubu's administration Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, the president has gotten a huge members of the opposition into his camp, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amid the political buildup ahead of the 2027 general election, the president has lost three presidential aides, who have resigned from his government for various reasons, many of which have been linked to politics.

These are those media aides who have dumped the presidency:

Ajuri Ngelale

Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who also served as the president's official spokesperson, announced his decision to go on indefinite leave. This was disclosed in a memo received at the office of the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Ngelale announced that he is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to a worsening medical situation affecting his immediate family. Ngelale said he made this difficult decision after consulting with his family and acknowledged that the timing is unfortunate, but his family's health takes priority.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, President Bola Tinubu's political adviser, tendered his resignation from the administration. This was confirmed by credible sources within the presidency on Thursday, April 3, adding that Baba-Ahmed, the former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), tendered his resignation from Tinubu's government two weeks ago.

The presidential appointee cited that it was a personal issue. However, he had recently criticised Tinubu's government and craved for stronger opposition to challenge the administration.

List of President Bola Tinubu's aides who have resigned Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Aliyu Audu

Aliyu Audu, former President Bola Tinubu's senior special adviser on public affairs, said he dumped the presidency so that he could work against the re-election of the president in 2027. His resignation letter was dated Sunday, June 8

The former presidential aide said that the next general election would no longer be “Emi lo kan” affair, "my turn affair", but a “Gbogbo wa lo kan” affair, "our turn" affair.

Tinubu urges Wike to ignore critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies.

The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng