President Bola Tinubu's former senior special adviser on public affairs, Aliyu Audu, has finally disclosed the reason he resigned from Tinubu's government

In a recent interview, the former presidential aide explained that he dumped Tinubu's administration so that he could work against him in the 2027 election

Audu explained that the narrative of the 2027 election would no longer be Emi Lo Kan (it is my turn), a slogan used by President Tinubu in the 2023 election

Aliyu Audu, former President Bola Tinubu's senior special adviser on public affairs, has disclosed that he dumped the presidency so that he can work against the re-election of the president in 2027.

The former presidential aide made this known while speaking as a guest on a Channels Television programme on Monday, June 16, adding that the next general election would no longer be “Emi lo kan” affair, "my turn affair", but a “Gbogbo wa lo kan” affair, "our turn" affair.

The former presidential aide tendered his resignation letter in a one-page letter dated Sunday, June 8, that was submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff of the country, adding that his resignation would take immediate effect.

Tinubu's media aide resigns from presidency

Audu thanked the president for the opportunity to serve Nigeria under his administration, describing him as a visionary leader. He also hailed Ajuri Ngelale, a former presidential spokesperson, for recommending him for the position on August 26, 2023.

He stressed that he was honoured to have contributed to the public communication efforts of Tinubu's government. In the letter, he also promised to continue to pray for the government, the success of the leadership and the progress of the country.

The presidency has yet to respond to the resignation letter tendered by the former presidential aide. Audu's resignation came barely three months after Hakeem Baba-Ahmed left as special adviser on political matters to the Vice-President.

When did President Tinubu appoint Baba-Ahmed?

The President appointed Baba-Ahmed as a special adviser on political matters to the office of Vice-President Kashim Shettima in September 2023. The former northern leader has represented the presidency at several public events in the last 17 months.

One of his recent representations of the presidency was the national conference theme: 'Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Pathway to Good Governance and Political Integrity'. This was held on January 28 and 29, 2025, in Abuja.

The appointment of Bala to the presidency had drawn criticism at some points. One such reaction came from Bello Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence.

Tinubu urges Wike to ignore critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has urged FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to remain focused in his ministerial assignment.

Tinubu, during the inauguration of the renovated international conference centre, urged the minister not to be distracted by busybodies.

The president, at the event, also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for use for free henceforth.

