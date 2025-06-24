Ahead of the 2027 election, the Nigerian National Coalition Group (NNCG) formally applied to INEC for the registration of a new political party, ADA

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna; and prominent south-south politician, Akin Anderson Ricketts; are believed to be among the promoters of the proposed party

INEC, which has 30 days to register a political party after receiving a complete application, already acknowledged receipt of ADA's promoters' request

FCT, Abuja - After weeks of deliberations, the Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG) formally applied, seeking the registration of a new political party with the name All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Legit.ng reports that ADA has its protem chairman as Akin Ricketts, a one-time board chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), while Abdullahi Musa Elayo, from Nasarawa state, is recognised as the interim national secretary.

NNCG's application letter addressed to Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was co-signed by Ricketts and Elayo.

Among those linked to the alleged coalition platform are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), former Senate President David Mark, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Facts about ADA's Akin Ricketts

Legit.ng highlights five interesting facts about the temporary chairman of ADA, Ricketts.

1) Ricketts: Former NPA board chair

Ricketts is a former chairman of the board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

NPA is a federal government agency that governs and operates the ports of Nigeria. The major ports controlled by the NPA include: the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos; Calabar Port, Delta Port, Rivers Port at Port Harcourt, and Onne Port.

2) Akind Ricketts: Cross River-born

Ricketts was born into a royal family in Ugep, Cross River state.

His maternal grandfather, Obol Ofem, was the paramount ruler who reigned and represented the old Abakaliki province in the Eastern region. Ofem's friends and contemporaries reportedly included the likes of the revered Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara (of blessed memory).

3) Former Cross River commissioner

Ricketts was the Cross River state commissioner for information under the administration of Liyel Imoke.

He assumed duties on March 12, 2012, and served till May 29, 2015, when a new administration was inaugurated.

4) Businessman and farmer

Before 2012, Ricketts had spent over 20 years working as a private businessman and farmer.

His business interests focus on construction, oil and gas, and oil palm plantation.

5) Former senatorial hopeful

Ricketts contested for the Cross River Central district senatorial position in 2015. He was, however, unsuccessful in his bid.

As of 2021, Ricketts was known to be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

