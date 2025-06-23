The Democratic Alliance has launched a nationwide mobilisation to strengthen opposition ranks, attracting notable politicians and stakeholders

Prominent figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai, are reported to be part of ADA's anti-Tinubu coalition

ADA has taken a significant step towards registration with INEC, submitting its manifesto and constitution for thorough review and approval

A fresh report has revealed that the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) has commenced its nationwide mobilisation and sensitisation programmes in a desperate bid to accelerate its vision of becoming a full-fledged, formidable opposition political party.

According to a publication by the Guardian newspaper, it has been gathered that the party has intensified its consultation campaign across the six geo-political zones to attract more notable politicians and stakeholders to its fold.

The anti-Tinubu coalition includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Dr. Umar Ardo, among others. They explored joining an existing party, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) competing for selection.

The Guardian had reported that the Nigeria National Coalition Group, NNCG, formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to seek the registration of a new political party, named All Democratic Alliance, ADA.

The anti-Tinubu coalition letter

In a letter signed by Chief Akin A. Rickets, the Protem National Chairman of the association, the anti-Tinubu coalition urged INEC to endorse the registration of the new party.

“We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, ADA, as a political party.

“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.

“The National Secretariat of the party is, as stated at the bottom of the association’s letterhead, used in this application.

“We have further attached our manifesto encompassing details of our party ideology, and our constitution providing the legal framework that defines our identity, structures and organization, regulates our affairs and guides our actions in alignment with Section 40 and 222 of the Constitution, Section 75 of the Electoral Act, and global democratic principles and objectives., 2022,” the letter reads.

Opposition leaders adopt ADA as platform

Legit.ng previously reported that ahead of the 2027 election, opposition leaders under the aegis of the Coalition Movement have adopted the All Democratic Alliance. Legit.ng gathered that the opposition figures have applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the ADA as a party.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, June 20, the coalition’s application letter addressed to INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and dated Thursday, June 19, was co-signed by the national chairman of ADA, Akin Ricketts and the Protem national secretary, Abdullahi Musa Elayo.

Plot to unseat President Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported earlier that the plot to unseat President Bola Tinubu garnered more momentum as the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said the opposition coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received huge backing from Nigerian youths. Atiku said the Coalition of Youth Representatives gave their backing to the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The youth group, led by AbdulAziz Akinsanya, paid him a courtesy visit and presented a document to him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 said the document is on how the coalition can maximise the participation of young Nigerians.

