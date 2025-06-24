Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained the reason the opposition coalition opted to register a new political party rather than merge with an existing one

El-Rufai said the emerging political coalition believed that a new political party is of a lesser risk

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has been plotting how to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said the opposition coalition decided to register a new political party because it is the “least risky option” to avoid sabotage and internal crises.

El-Rufai the emerging political coalition opted to register a new political party rather than merge with an existing one because of the alleged infiltration of the federal government.

As reported by Leadership, he stated this during an interview on Arise News PrimeTime show on Monday evening, June 23, 2025.

El-Rufai said the coalition adopted a dual strategy of exploring existing political parties while simultaneously working to register a fresh platform.

“You do not go to war with only one plan,” he said. “So in the early stages of our discussions, the leaders of the coalition took the decision that we would not only look for existing platforms and identify one that is suitable for all of us to go under one roof, but we will also explore the possibility of registering a brand new party.”

El-Rufia explained that new party lacks ‘legacy problems’ and is less vulnerable to infiltration and destabilisation.

“Many of the leaders believe that registering a brand new party is the least risky of the propositions,”

“A brand new party does not have any legacy problems or any viruses injected… What the ruling party and the government have been doing is to create problems in the opposition parties by recruiting and financing ‘viruses’ to multiply.”

El-Rufai: God saved me from disaster govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai described President Tinubu’s administration as a “disaster,” saying he was thankful to have avoided joining it.

El-Rufai revealed Northern APC governors backed Tinubu in 2023 out of fairness, but noted he was never politically aligned with the President.

He criticised Tinubu’s cabinet appointments, saying there’s “no quality,” and confirmed rejecting a ministerial role, calling it a divine escape.

El-Rufai mentions what he did for Tinubu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai expressed regret for supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai explained that he was instrumental in the emergence of President Tinubu, and has therefore contributed to the problem of Nigeria.

The former governor said 90 per cent of Nigerians are no longer in the present administration of President Tinubu and the ruling APC.

