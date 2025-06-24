PDP and Labour Party have lost each of their House of Representatives members to the ruling APC on Tuesday, June 24

Paul Nnamchi and Peter Akpanke formally announced their defection from the Labour Party and the PDP during the plenary

Their defection came amid the confidence being shared by the coalition movement that the ruling APC would be defeated in the 2027 election

Two House of Representatives members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have dumped their parties for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Paul Nnamchi and Peter Akpanke, formally announced their defection from the Labour Party and the PDP during the plenary on Tuesday, June 24. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read their defection letter on the floor.

Vanguard reported that Akpanke of the PDP is a lawmaker representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwara Federal Constituency of Cross River State. On the other hand, Nnamchi, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, represents the Enugu East/Isi Uzo Federal Constituency in Enugu State.

Why PDP, Labour Party lawmakers join APC

The defectors explained that their reasons for the move were as the results of the internal crisis rocking their former parties. They also cited their desire to support and align with the programme and policies of the APC administration.

APC members in the House of Representatives greeted their decisions with applause. The speaker then congratulated the new lawmakers on their new political move.

This came amid the confidence being displayed by the coalition movement that President Tinubu would not be elected in the 2027 general election. The movement is being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai: Nigerians have lost interest in APC

The former governor further claimed that Nigerians are no longer interested in the ruling APC, adding that many citizens have turned against the party. He stated that the Nigerian people are now seeking alternatives, leaders who can set aside their differences for the good of the country.

El-Rufai, one of the leaders of the coalition movement seeking to register a new political party known as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), explained that individuals from diverse political and ideological backgrounds have united with a common goal: to secure the party’s registration.

El-Rufai emphasised that the movement is not centred on political parties, but rather a collective effort involving individuals from diverse backgrounds. He disclosed that the coalition includes members from the camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, as well as former ministers who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. He further clarified that he is not representing the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Indigenisation law: Deputy speaker called out

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, has been told to withdraw his proposed indigenisation bill in the constitutional amendment process.

The bill, which sought to make anyone who has spent up to 10 years in a state an indigene of that state, was said to be a threat to ancestral sovereignty, which can ignite political and ethnic crisis.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the president general of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill.

