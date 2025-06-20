Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that it would be impossible for President Bola Tinubu to be re-elected in the 2027 election

El-Rufai in a latest interview explained that anyone who shared a contrary view was far from the touch of reality

The former governor's comment came at the same time President Tinubu commissioned projects in Kaduna and praised El-Rufai's successor for returning peace to the state

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of kaduna state, has posited that it was impossible for President Bola Tinubu to be re-elected in the 2027 election.

El-Rufai, a former leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), claimed that anyone holding a different view contrary to his position was out of touch with the current Nigeria's reality.

Nasir El-Rufai says President Bola Tinubu cannot be re-elected in 2027 as the president praised his successor

Why Tinubu cannot win in 2027 - El-Rufai

The former governor was of the view that Nigerians have lost confidence in both the ruling APC and President Tinubu. He then suggested that they would be willing to cast their vote against Tinubu and the APC in the next general election.

According to The Punch, El-Rufai made the comment at an interview on Thursday, June 19, stating that anyone who think Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027 was not in Nigeria. He stressed that there is no pathway for President Tinubu in the next election.

The former governor also maintained that even the president can be defeated by the weakest opposition in the next general election because Nigerians are not happy with the Tinubu and APC policies.

His statement reads in part:

“Anybody that thinks it is possible for President Bola Tinubu to get re-elected is living in another country, not Nigeria. It is impossible for Bola Tinubu to get re-elected.”

Tinubu rates Uba Sani above El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai says President Bola Tinubu will not win in 2027 election as the president praises Uba Sani

El-Rufai's comment came at the same time the President visited Kaduna and commended the current Governor Uba Sani for returning peace into the state. He stated that the El-Rufai's successor had changed Kaduna from its "previous toxic, uncontrollable environment."

Recall that El-Rufai recently dumped Tinubu's party, the APC, for the SDP, and has been at the forefront of the coalition movement to sack Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In a tweet, Tinubu stated that Governor Sani's administration was inclusive and people-centred. He noted that the new administration has introduced "a new paradigm of governance defined by fairness, equity, and inclusion." He commended Uba Sani for making Kaduna "a state of life, progress, and development. I say thank you, my comrade."

See Tinubu's tweet here:

Tinubu visits Benue attack victims

