Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon said Peter Obi can make Atiku Abubakar step down for him 2027 election

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain listed the approach and strategy Obi can employ to get Atiku to allow him to run as the presidential candidate of the coalition

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and others are plotting to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Calabar, Cross River - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has listed things Peter Obi can do to make Atiku Abubakar step down for him in the 2027 elections.

Okon said Obi must combine a strategic approach to convince Atiku to allow him to run as the coalition presidential candidate.

Okon mentions the most effective approach to make Atiku step down for Peter Obi.

He said the most effective approach will be for Obi to offer Atiku a significant role in a unified opposition platform.

Okon stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend of June 21, 2025.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, said:

“For Peter Obi to convince Atiku Abubakar to step aside in 2027, he must combine strategic coalition-building, appeals to Atiku’s legacy, and leverage his grassroots support while respecting Nigeria’s regional and political sensitivities.

“The most effective approach would involve offering Atiku a significant role in a unified opposition platform, emphasizing the zoning principle, and securing northern endorsements to boost his national appeal.

“However, Obi must balance these efforts with maintaining the loyalty of his “Obidient” base, which demands his leadership. Success hinges on Obi’s ability to present himself as the best chance to defeat Tinubu while assuring Atiku that his influence and legacy will endure.”

To win the 2027 presidential election

Peter Obi must leverage the Obidient movement’s energy to mobilise youth and rural voters through digital campaigns and grassroots outreach.

Okon urged Obi to strengthen the Labour Party or form strategic coalitions.

The LP chieftain further stated that Obi must protect his votes with polling unit monitors, and advocate for transparent elections to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okon says Obi must maintain the loyalty of his "Obidient" to win 2027 election.

2027: ‘What will happen if Obi runs as Atiku's VP

Recall that Okon warned Peter Obi against running as Atiku's VP in 2027.

Okon said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, running as VP to Atiku in 2027, would be a strategic misstep.

According to Okon, Obi would automatically relegate himself from national politics should he decide to deputise Atiku in 2027.

'Obi has accepted to become Atiku's VP candidate.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in May, Obi's followers learnt about a proposed presidential ticket placing the former Anambra state governor as running mate to Atiku.

However, Obi's supporters, known as 'Obidients', made it clear that they would never accept a vice-presidential position for him, thereby stalling the anti-President Tinubu coalition negotiations.

Amid the uncertainties around the coalition moves, Atiku's former ally, Daniel Bwala, disclosed that Obi has been having meetings to become the vice-presidential candidate, and "he has accepted it."

