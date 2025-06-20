Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, has reacted as Atiku Abubakar-led coalition adopt a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku's coalition applied to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

It is gathered that the opposition coalition is led by Atiku and the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Other members of the Atiku-led coalition are said to be former Senate President, David Mark, former Rivers state governor and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, seeks to capitalise on purported mounting public dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu’s aide, Dada, reacted to the news with the eyes emoji �� features two wide-open eyeballs via his X handle @DOlusegun on Friday, June 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the emoji is often used to express surprise, curiosity, or attention.

The emoji signify someone is watching, looking, or something is worth noticing. Common in playful or mysterious contexts, it suggests keeping a lookout or investigating a situation.

Nigerians react as Atiku's coalition adopts new party

@Sk_Molawale

They actually use maize"agbado" of all symbol? 😅😅😅😅😅 this people have nothing new to offer just hungry of power set of people.

@chibuzo_mikel

The corn eye dey red sef 😂😂😂

@SadiqAbbakar5

Irrelevant person will kick tulumbu out of Aso rock 😂

@EmoTruths

Lol 🌽 is sweet.

@taiyehassan7

Hahaha leader abah now waiting be this

Atiku gives positive update on coalition

Recall that Atiku gave a fresh update on the opposition parties coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku said the coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027 got the backing of the Coalition of Youth Representatives.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and others are working on forming a coalition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

Why Tinubu is not afraid of Atiku, Obi’s coalition

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, dismissed the recent coalition of opposition figures, stating that it lacks the necessary political structure to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

In an interview seen by Legit.ng, Bwala described the anti-Tinubu coalition as an informal gathering of presidential aspirants rather than a well-organised political merger.

Bwala, Tinubu's special adviser on public communications and media, noted that the coalition does not have the backing of the leadership of major opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Source: Legit.ng